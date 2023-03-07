[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Following a highly successful regular season, all five starters for the Nevada Men’s Basketball were honored with All-Mountain West accolades Tuesday afternoon, the conference announced.
This matches a program record for the most players to earn All-Mountain West awards in a single season in Nevada program history.
The seven different awards earned by the Pack also matched a program record for most All-Conference awards earned in a season.
Jarod Lucas was recognized as the Newcome of the Year in the Mountain West in addition to earning All-Conference Second Team honors. Lucas was joined on the All-Mountain West Second Team by Kenan Blackshear who also earned a spot on the All-Conference Defensive Team. Redshirt junior Will Baker landed a spot on the third team and Tré Coleman joined Blackshear on the All-Defensive Team. Darrion Williams was recognized as the Freshman of the Year in the conference.
Jarod Lucas - Mountain West Newcomer of the Year/All-Mountain West Second Team
In his first season competing for Nevada after transferring from Oregon State this past offseason, Lucas was recognized as the Mountain West Newcomer of the Year, as well as garnering All-Mountain West Second Team honors.
Lucas had a sensational first season with the Pack, as the senior averaged 16.9 points per game on 40.8 percent shooting from the field, 38.4 percent from behind the arc, and 86.1 percent at the free throw line, while not missing a single game throughout the season.
In conference play, Lucas elevated almost all of his numbers, as he finished the 18-game Mountain West slate averaging 17.0 points per game on 42.1 percent shooting from the field, 39.0 percent from behind the arc, and also pulling down 2.9 boards per contest.
Lucas set a new career-high in scoring on December 31 in Nevada’s 75-69 road victory over Air Force, pouring in 28 points on 7-10 shooting from the field, 3-5 from behind the arc, and 11-12 at the free throw line. He proceeded to match his career-high in the Pack’s road win over New Mexico on February 7, putting up 28 points on 11-18 shooting from the field and 6-9 from behind the arc.
Lucas completed the regular season ranked second in the league in made 3-pointers (76), second in free throw percentage (86.1%), fourth in minutes per game (34.3 MPG), and fifth in scoring (16.9 PPG).
Kenan Blackshear - All-Mountain West Second Team/All-Mountain West Defensive Team
After making the transition to point guard this offseason, Blackshear had a phenomenal season for the Pack, and he garnered All-Mountain West Second Team honors. He also earned a spot on the All-Mountain West Defensive Team.
Blackshear played in and started all 31 games for Nevada this season, posting averages of 14.4 points per game on 44.8 percent shooting from the field and 77.3 percent at the free throw line, in addition to 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.
In conference play, Blackshear averaged 14.7 points on 44.9 percent shooting from the field and 74.1 percent at the free throw line, while dishing out 4.3 assists, pulling down 3.2 boards, and recording 1.9 steals per game.
Blackshear scored in double figures in 27 of 31 games this season for Nevada and recorded at least three assists in 29 games this year. He scored a career-high 28 points on 9-15 shooting from the field in the Pack’s win over Utah State on January 13. Blackshear also hit two game-winning shots in conference play, making the game-winning layup to cap off a 20-point outing in Nevada’s win over Boise State (Dec. 28), while also knocking down the game-winning jump shot in the Pack’s road win over New Mexico (Feb. 7).
Blackshear finished the season ranked fifth in the Mountain West in assists per game (4.6 APG), sixth in steals per game (1.6 SPG), 12th in points per game (14.4 PPG), 12th in assist/turnover ratio (1.5), 12th in minutes per game (32.7 MPG), and 13th in free throw percentage (77.3%).
Will Baker - All-Mountain West Third Team
Baker had his best collegiate season yet, and he was honored as a member of the All-Mountain West Third Team for his exceptional play this year.
Baker played in and started 30 games this season for the Pack, completing the year with averages of 13.9 points per game on 56.3 percent shooting from the field, 36.2 percent from behind the arc, and 84.3 percent at the free throw line. Baker also averaged 5.1 rebounds per contest.
He elevated his play significantly throughout the conference portion of the season slate, improving his numbers to 14.9 points per game on 58.5 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from behind the arc.
Baker scored in double figures in 24 of 31 games this season, including reaching the mark in 15 of 18 Mountain West games. He scored a career-high 28 points on 12-17 shooting from the field in Nevada’s win over New Mexico on January 23.
Baker completed the regular season ranked second in the conference in field goal percentage (56.3%), fifth in free throw percentage (84.3%), and 15th in points per game (13.9 PPG).
Tré Coleman - All-Mountain West Defensive Team
Coleman was an outstanding defender for Nevada this season, and he was recognized as a member of the All-Mountain West Defensive Team.
Coleman played in and started all 31 games for the Pack this year, recording 33 steals and a team-high 28 blocks throughout the season.
23 of Coleman’s steals and 18 of his blocks came in Mountain West play, as he excelled tremendously on the defensive end of the court throughout the conference slate.
Coleman recorded at least one block in 14 of 18 Mountain West games, in addition to tallying at least one steal in 13 of 18 conference games. He earned a career-high five steals in Nevada’s road win over Fresno State on February 24, and he matched a career-high with three blocks in the Pack’s victory over San Diego State on January 31.
Coleman completed the season ranked ninth in the conference in blocked shots and 13th in steals.
Darrion Williams - Mountain West Freshman of the Year
Wiliams had an exceptional first collegiate season for Nevada, and he became the first player in Nevada Men’s Basketball history to be named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year for his phenomenal play.
Williams appeared in all 31 games for the Pack, while making 28 starts. He posted season averages of 7.5 points per game on 41.5 percent shooting from the field, 33.5 percent from behind the arc, and 77.5 percent at the free throw line. Williams also averaged a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game, 2.8 assists, and 1.5 steals.
Williams led Nevada in rebounding in 18 of 31 games this season, and he eclipsed double figures in rebounding in nine contests. He scored a career-high 16 points in Nevada’s win over Fresno State (Feb. 10), pulled down a career-high 13 rebounds in the Pack’s victory over New Mexico (Jan. 23), dished out a career-high seven assists in a win over Air Force (Feb. 3), and recorded a career-high four steals at San Diego State (Jan. 10).
In Mountain West play, Williams averaged 7.9 points per game on 43.4 percent shooting from the field and 34 percent from behind the arc, while also pulling down 7.3 boards per contest.
Williams completed the season ranked second overall in the Mountain West in rebounds per game (7.5 RPG) and eighth in steals per game (1.5 SPG).
Against other freshmen in the conference, Williams completed the year ranked first in rebounds per game, assists per game, steals per game, and assist/turnover ratio, while ranking second in points per game, field goal percentage, 3-point field goal percentage, and free throw percentage.
Nevada will travel to Las Vegas for the Mountain West Tournament as the No. 4 seed, where they are set to take on San José State Thursday afternoon at 2:30pm.