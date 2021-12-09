The search continues for Nevada's next football coach as the program is conducting interviews with potential candidates including a long-time former assistant.
Football Scoop is reporting and KTVN 2 News has learned that former assistant, Ken Wilson has interviewed for the open head coach possession.
Athletic Director Doug Knuth has said he will not comment on the head coaching search but it looks like Wilson is a serious candidate.
Wilson, who is currently the University of Oregon's Co-Defensive Coordinator spent 19 seasons on the Nevada coaching staff serving in various roles as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator before leaving for Washington State in 2013 when Brian Polian was hired.