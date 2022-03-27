[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Nevada salvaged a game in its three-game set at Missouri State Sunday, scoring four times in the ninth inning to take a 9-7 comeback victory.
Dario Gomez delivered a two-run single to tie it up with none out, then came in with the go-ahead run on Pat Caulfield's double two batters later. With two away, Caulfield and Joshua Zamora executed a double steal, with Caulfield providing the insurance run.
Kade Morris booked a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to cap his three innings of relief, picking up the win to even his record at 2-2. Morris struck out four Bear batters while giving up just a run on three hits.
Caulfield led five Wolf Pack players with multi-hit games, going 3-for-5 with an RBI and scoring three runs. Zamora reached base safely in five of his six plate appearances, going 2-for-3 with three walks, while driving in a pair of runs. Dawson Martin capped a strong weekend at the plate with two more hits, driving in a pair.
Nevada (11-10) overcame three-run Missouri State innings in the first and third. The Bears got a two-run homer from Dakota Kotowski to highlight its opening frame, then, after the Pack cut the lead to 3-2 in the third, got a three-run shot from Jaden Rolffs in the fourth to go up 6-2.
Pack starter Casey Burfield settled down after that third inning, going into the sixth for the Pack and finishing with four strikeouts while giving up six runs and five hits over 5.2 innings.
The Pack cut into the deficit with a run in the seventh on Matt Clayton's RBI double, then made it 6-5 in the eighth as Zamora delivered a two-run single.
Missouri State (12-9) would get a run in the bottom half of the eighth to make it 7-5, before the Pack's big ninth inning.
The Pack begins a six-game home stand Tuesday-Wednesday, hosting No. 6 Oregon State at Greater Nevada Field. Tuesday's opener is set for a 5 p.m. first pitch, with the two-game set concluding Wednesday at noon.