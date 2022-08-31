Reno, Nev. – An early offensive raid powered the Reno Aces (70-55) past the Las Vegas Aviators (61-64) in a 4-1 triumph Wednesday night in front of 3,197 attendees at Greater Nevada Field.
The Aces improved their record to 15-5 against the Aviators in the Silver State Diamond Challenge, presented by Nevada Donor Network.
Reno’s bats came alive early with a four-run first highlighted by a two-run homer from Jordan Luplow for a 4-0 lead.
The Aviators avoided the shutout with a run in the fourth but were unable to muster anymore in the 4-1 final score.
Edwin Uceta (W, 6-1) earned his sixth win of the season with two scoreless innings, allowed no hits, two walks and fanned four batters.
Aces Notables:
- Jordan Luplow: 1-for-4, HR (1), 2 RBI.
- Dominic Miroglio: 2-for-4, RBI.
- Dominic Canzone: 1-for-4, RBI.
- Jeff Bain: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K’s.
Reno will continue their six-game homestand against Las Vegas through Sunday, September 4.