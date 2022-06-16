RENO, Nev. – In a back-and-forth slugfest, the Oklahoma City Dodgers (39-24) came out on top against the Reno Aces (34-29) in a 12-8 decision Thursday night in front of 4,037 fans at Greater Nevada Field. Stone Garrett led Reno’s offense with a pair of homers.
The Aces’ offense heated up quickly with a three-run first inning capped off by a two-run moonshot to left from Garrett for a 3-0 lead.
Cole Tucker unloaded an RBI ground-rule double in the second frame to extend Reno’s lead to 4-2.
In his second at-bat, Garrett blistered a ball to deep left-center for a solo homer (his second of the game) and padded the Aces’ lead to 5-2.
The Dodgers gained the upper hand in the fifth inning when six runners crossed home plate for an 8-5 lead.
Reno shrunk Oklahoma City’s lead to 8-7 with a two-run sixth highlighted by a solo shot from Dominic Canzone.
With the slim one-run lead, Oklahoma City outscored Reno 4-1 in the remaining three innings for the eventual 12-8 win.
Ryne Nelson (4-5) took the loss after tossing four innings of six-run ball on five hits and struck out two batters.
The relief pair of Luis Frias and Keynan Middleton combined for two scoreless innings of no-hit ball and three strikeouts.
Thursday’s two-homer performance was Garrett’s second of the year.
Aces Notables:
- Stone Garrett: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R.
- Dominic Canzone: 2-for-5, HR, RBI, 2 R.
- Cole Tucker: 3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB.
- Dominic Miroglio: 2-for-4, 2B, R, BB.
- Luis Frias: 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 2 K’s.
The Reno Aces continue their six-game homestand at Greater Nevada Field against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, through Sunday, June 19.