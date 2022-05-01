[RENO ACES RELEASE]
Stone Garrett extended his on-base streak to 21 games along with smashing his seventh home run of the season in the fourth inning, but the Reno Aces (12-12) dropped the series finale to the El Paso Chihuahuas (13-11), 8-6, Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park.
Trailing 7-1 after the first four innings, Reno’s offense made another valiant comeback attempt for the second-straight game by scoring five runs over the final five frames, only to come up short in the loss.
A trio of Reno Ace relievers Mack Lemieux, Jesus Liranzo, and Caleb Baragar combined for three scoreless innings on the mound with one hit, two walks, and four strikeouts.
Dominic Canzone hit his first Triple-A home run in the game, a two-run shot in the ninth inning deep down the right-field line.
Buddy Kennedy extended his hitting streak to seven games with another base knock.
Drey Jameson (0-1) lost in his Triple-A debut, as the right-hander surrendered seven earned runs on six hits, two walks, and one strikeout in 3.2 IP.
Aces Notables:
- Stone Garrett: 2-for-4 with 1 HR (7), 1 RBI, and 2 R, and has a 21-game on-base streak.
- Dominic Canzone: 1-for-4 with 1 HR (1), 2 RBI, 1 R.
- Buddy Kennedy: 1-for-5, extended hitting streak to seven games.
The Reno Aces return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, May 3, for a six-game series against the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.
