EL PASO, Tex. – Alek Thomas and Stone Garrett combined for three home runs, but the Reno Aces (11-10) fell to the El Paso Chihuahuas (11-10), 7-6, Thursday night at Southwest University Park.
The back-and-forth battle in El Paso saw five different lead changes between the clubs in the game.
Thomas celebrated his 22nd birthday in style with a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning over the center-field wall. Then in the bottom half of the frame, he also showed off his sensational defensive skills by making a leaping, one-handed grab over the center-field fence, robbing El Paso’s Nomar Marzara of a three-run home run.
Garrett’s hot bat continues to shine as the right fielder extended his season-long hitting streak to 14 games with two home runs in a three-hit performance.
Buddy Kennedy added another two-hit night for the second baseman with one run scored.
Aces reliever Ryan Meisinger (1-1) tossed two innings and suffered the loss after the right-hander allowed the game-deciding solo home run to Marzara in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Reno starter Ryne Nelson surrendered five earned runs on five hits, one walk, and five strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched for a no-decision.
They'll play again tomorrow.