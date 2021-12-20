Nevada point guard Grant Sherfield was named Mountain West Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
It is the second conference weekly honor of Sherfield's Nevada career.
Sherfield, one of the top point guards in the country, averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.50 assists over the Wolf Pack's wins over Minnesota Duluth and Loyola Marymount last week. The junior also shot 53.3 percent (16-for-30) from the field, 55.6 percent (5-for-9) from behind the arc, and 93.8 percent (15-for-16) from the line as Nevada stretched its season-best winning streak to five.
For the season, Sherfield ranks second in the Mountain West in both scoring and assists per game, as well as in the national top 20, through Sunday. His 20.0 points per game rank 20th in the nation, while his 6.50 assists per game sits ninth.
Last Wednesday against UMD, Sherfield posted his second double-double of the season, going for 28 points and a career-high 12 rebounds in the 98-62 win. He also finished with nine assists, coming up just one helper shy of notching Nevada's first triple-double since January 1979.
Three days later, Sherfield was key in Nevada's 68-63 win over LMU, scoring 20 of his game-high 24 points in the second half, including a late stretch in which he scored six of Nevada's eight points to overcome a late 56-55 deficit.
Nevada (6-4) wraps up its regular-season, non-conference slate Tuesday night when it hosts Grand Canyon (10-2) in a 7 p.m. tipoff.
(University of Nevada)