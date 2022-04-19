Reno Aces

[RENO ACES RELEASE]

Nick Heath’s walk-off home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning over the right-field wall sealed the Reno Aces (7-6) 4-3 victory over the Salt Lake Bees (7-6) Tuesday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.

Drew Ellis put the Aces on the board first with his second home run of the season, a two-run, 436-foot shot over the left-center field wall in the first inning.

Matt Davidson’s MiLB home run lead continues after the right-handed slugger smashed his eighth of the year, a solo blast off the left-field foul pole in the third inning.

Kevin Ginkel secured his first win with a scoreless ninth inning before Heath’s heroics in the bottom half of the frame.

Tommy Henry had his best performance in an Aces uniform on the day; the left-hander was handed a no-decision after he tossed 5.1 hitless IP with four walks and a season-high seven strikeouts.

 

Aces Notables:

  • Drew Ellis: 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R.
  • Matt Davidson: 2-for-3, HR, RBI, R.
  • Nick Heath: 1-for-4, HR, RBI, R.
  • Tommy Henry (1-1): 5.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, and 7 SO.
  • Stone Garrett: 1-for-3, extended his season-long hitting streak to a team-high seven games.
  • Alek Thomas: 1-for-3, extended his season-long hitting streak to six games.

 The Reno Aces continue their 2022 home schedule with a six-game series at Greater Nevada Field against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

 

 