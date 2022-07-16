[RENO ACES RELEASE]
Sugar Land, Tex. –A dominant seven scoreless innings from Tommy Henry wasn’t enough for the Reno Aces (48-41) in a 1-0 extra-innings loss to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (38-51) Saturday evening in front of 5,050 fans at Constellation Field. The defeat snapped Reno’s season-high seven-game win streak.
Henry dealt on the mound with seven scoreless innings, allowed five hits and punched out five batters in a no-decision. The southpaw has allowed two or fewer earned runs in his last four road starts.
After a nine-inning scoring stalemate, the Space Cowboys ended the game in the tenth with a walk-off single from Corey Julks for the 1-0 final score.
Reno’s bats were muted by Sugar Land’s pitching throughout the evening and struggled with an 0-for-7 performance with runners in scoring position.
Aces Notables:
- Wilmer Difo: 2-for-4
- Cooper Hummel: 1-for-3, BB.
- Tommy Henry: (ND), 7.0 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 5 K’s.
- Taylor Widener: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K’s.
The Reno Aces continue their trip to Texas to take on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, for a six-game series through Sunday, July 17. Following the all-star break, the Aces return to Greater Nevada Field on Friday, July 22, when they take on the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.