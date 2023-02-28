[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada sophomore Iver Walday Naess was selected by the NCAA Skiing Committee to compete at the 2023 NCAA Skiing Championships, held March 8-11 at Mt. Van Hovenberg and Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid, N.Y., hosted by St. Lawrence University, announced Tuesday.
Participants were selected by a regional basis from two designated regions, the East, and the West, and bids were awarded to those specific regions, determined by the skiing committee.
Naess will look to compete in the alpine events as a part of the West region, which will run Wednesday, March 8 and Friday, March 10 at Whiteface Mountain. A 40-point scoring system will be used, the top 30 finishers in each event will receive points.
Marking the return of Nevada men’s and women’s skiing first season with the Pack since rejoining the university in August 2022, Naess recorded three top-10 finishes throughout the course of the season, including two second place podium finishes, captured at the Western Region Elite in both the giant slalom and slalom events.
Coverage of the NCAA Championships will be webcast live on the NCAA website HERE, along with a full schedule of the alpine events for each day that can be found below.
2023 NCAA Skiing Championships Alpine Schedule (all times Pacific)
Wednesday, March 8
7:15 a.m. – Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 1)
11:00 a.m. – Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 2)
Friday, March 10
6:00 a.m. – Men’s Slalom (Run 1)
9:00 a.m. – Men’s Slalom (Run 2)