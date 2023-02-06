[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Following a sensational week of play in which he averaged 22.5 points per game on 56 percent shooting from the field, 36.5 percent from behind the arc, and 92.9 percent at the free throw line, helping lead the University of Nevada Men's Basketball team to wins over #22 San Diego State and Air Force, Jarod Lucas has been named the Mountain West Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Lucas had an outstanding start to the week, scoring a game-high 26 points on 9-14 shooting from the field and 7-8 at the free throw line, helping lead the Pack to a 75-66 victory over #22 San Diego State, marking their second consecutive victory over a ranked opponent at the Lawlor Events Center for the first time in program history.
Lucas also pulled down four rebounds and tallied one steal, while finishing the contest with a game-high plus/minus of +11 in 38 minutes of action. He had a phenomenal second-half performance, scoring 12 points on a near-perfect 4-5 shooting from the field and 4-4 at the free throw line.
Lucas closed out the week by dropping a game-high 19 points on 5-11 shooting from the field, 3-7 from behind the arc, and 6-6 at the free throw line, fueling Nevada to a 72-52 victory over Air Force. He also managed to pull down five rebounds, record two assists, and tally one steal, while finishing the game with a plus/minus of +18 in 32 minutes of game time.
Lucas was once again exceptional in the second half, scoring 14 points on 4-6 shooting from the field, 2-4 from behind the arc, and 4-4 at the free throw line, helping the pack outscore Air Force 41-24 over the final 20 minutes to earn the 20-point victory.
Lucas and the rest of the Nevada Men's Basketball team will now turn their focus to New Mexico, as they are set to travel to Albuquerque to take on the Lobos this Tuesday evening at 7:30pm (PST)