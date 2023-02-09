MWC logo
Pitcher Kade Morris was named to the Preseason All-Mountain West Baseball Team Thursday, as the conference announced the 13-player group and the 2023 predicted order of finish.

Morris was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team last season, going 7-5 with three saves and 53 strikeouts over 18 appearances (four starts). In 11 appearances against Mountain West competition, Morris went 5-2, including a 3-1 mark over four starts, going at least 8.0 innings in each of those three wins. At the Mountain West Championship, Morris went 8.2 innings five strikeouts in Nevada's 7-3 elimination-game victory over UNLV.

Head coach Jake McKinley enters his first season at the Wolf Pack helm, leading the team into a 2023 campaign which features a 26-game home slate and two doubleheader days (March 4, April 30) at Peccole Park. McKinley, who spent the past four seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and has more than a decade of collegiate coaching experience, was named Nevada's head baseball coach July 2.

The Pack opens the campaign next Friday, Feb. 17 with a four-game series at Abilene Christian. Friday's opener is set for a 4:05 p.m. first pitch, and will be streamed on ESPN+.

After playing its first nine games on the road, Nevada opens its home slate at Peccole Park with a four-game set against Hofstra, March 3-5.

2023 MOUNTAIN WEST BASEBALL

PRESEASON COACHES POLL

Rank     Team (1st-place votes)    Points

1.            UNLV (4)                          33

2.            San José State (2)           27

3.            San Diego State              25

4.            Fresno State (1)               24

5.            Air Force                          21

6.            Nevada                            10

7.            New Mexico                      7

 

2023 MOUNTAIN WEST BASEBALL

PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Name                       Class      Position   Institution

Doyle Gehring                Jr.         P          Air Force

Sam Kulasingam           Jr.         INF       Air Force

Jay Thomason                Jr.         INF       Air Force

Ixan Henderson              Jr.         P          Fresno State

Kade Morris                   Jr.         P          Nevada

Lenny Junior Ashby        Jr.         OF        New Mexico

Cole Carrigg                   Jr.         OF        San Diego State

Hunter Dorraugh            Jr.         INF       San José State

Darren Jansen               Sr.        P          San José State

Charles McAdoo             Jr.         INF       San José State

Rylan Charles                Jr.         OF        UNLV

Austin Kryszczuk           Jr.         OF        UNLV

Edarian Williams           Sr.        INF       UNLV

