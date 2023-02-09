Pitcher Kade Morris was named to the Preseason All-Mountain West Baseball Team Thursday, as the conference announced the 13-player group and the 2023 predicted order of finish.
Morris was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team last season, going 7-5 with three saves and 53 strikeouts over 18 appearances (four starts). In 11 appearances against Mountain West competition, Morris went 5-2, including a 3-1 mark over four starts, going at least 8.0 innings in each of those three wins. At the Mountain West Championship, Morris went 8.2 innings five strikeouts in Nevada's 7-3 elimination-game victory over UNLV.
Head coach Jake McKinley enters his first season at the Wolf Pack helm, leading the team into a 2023 campaign which features a 26-game home slate and two doubleheader days (March 4, April 30) at Peccole Park. McKinley, who spent the past four seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and has more than a decade of collegiate coaching experience, was named Nevada's head baseball coach July 2.
The Pack opens the campaign next Friday, Feb. 17 with a four-game series at Abilene Christian. Friday's opener is set for a 4:05 p.m. first pitch, and will be streamed on ESPN+.
After playing its first nine games on the road, Nevada opens its home slate at Peccole Park with a four-game set against Hofstra, March 3-5.
2023 MOUNTAIN WEST BASEBALL
PRESEASON COACHES POLL
Rank Team (1st-place votes) Points
1. UNLV (4) 33
2. San José State (2) 27
3. San Diego State 25
4. Fresno State (1) 24
5. Air Force 21
6. Nevada 10
7. New Mexico 7
2023 MOUNTAIN WEST BASEBALL
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Name Class Position Institution
Doyle Gehring Jr. P Air Force
Sam Kulasingam Jr. INF Air Force
Jay Thomason Jr. INF Air Force
Ixan Henderson Jr. P Fresno State
Kade Morris Jr. P Nevada
Lenny Junior Ashby Jr. OF New Mexico
Cole Carrigg Jr. OF San Diego State
Hunter Dorraugh Jr. INF San José State
Darren Jansen Sr. P San José State
Charles McAdoo Jr. INF San José State
Rylan Charles Jr. OF UNLV
Austin Kryszczuk Jr. OF UNLV
Edarian Williams Sr. INF UNLV
(University of Nevada, Reno)