[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. - Nevada RHP Kade Morris was selected with the final pick of the third round (No. 101 overall) by the New York Mets, Monday, the second day of the 2023 MLB Draft.
Morris, who finished his junior season with the Wolf Pack in 2023, is Nevada's fifth MLB Draft selection since 2019, and first since Owen Sharts went in the 13th round (No. 373 overall) to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021.
Over three seasons in Reno, Morris made 50 mound appearances, including 19 starts. The Turlock, Calif., won 15 games with three saves, and struck out 153 batters over 173.2 innings of work.
Morris broke out as a sophomore in 2022, going 7-5 with 53 strikeouts and three saves while being named to the All-Mountain West Second Team. He made four starts over the final weeks of the campaign, including an 8.2-inning gem in Nevada's elimination-game victory over UNLV at the Mountain West Championship.
In 2023, Morris, elevated to the Wolf Pack's Friday starter, struck out a career-high 85 batters over 81.1 innings of work, with two complete games. His team-leading strikeout figure paced the Nevada staff's program single-season record of 458.