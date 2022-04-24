[RENO ACES RELEASE]
A three-run surge in the bottom of the fifth inning was the driving force for the Reno Aces (10-8) in a 6-3 win over the Salt Lake Bees (9-9) Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.
Trailing 3-1, the Aces registered three runs by way of an RBI double from Dominic Canzone and RBI singles from Buddy Kennedy and Dominic Miroglio for a 4-3 lead.
Tyler Holton (2-0) earned the win after 2.1 scoreless innings in relief, allowed just one hit, and struck out four batters.
With a scoreless ninth inning and one strikeout, Jesus Liranzo (S, 1) earned his first save of the season.
Stone Garrett extended his hit streak to a season-high 12 games with a 2-for-4 effort.
Entering Sunday’s game with a five-game hit streak, Drew Ellis extended his streak to six games with a 2-for-3 performance that included an RBI single in the first inning.
The Ace set a new single game-high in doubles with four Sunday.
Aces Notables:
- Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI.
- Stone Garrett: 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R, and extended his hit streak to a season-long 12 games.
- Drew Ellis: 2-for-3, RBI, R, and extended his hitting streak to six games.
- Dominic Miroglio: 2-for-4, RBI.
Following a week in El Paso, the Reno Aces return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, May 3, for a six-game series against the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.
