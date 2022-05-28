[RENO ACES RELEASE]
Despite an early 2-0 lead, the Reno Aces (25-22) allowed nine unanswered runs in a 9-2 loss to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (28-19) Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Drew Ellis opened Reno’s scoring in the second frame with a sacrifice fly to right-center that plated Stone Garrett. The sacrifice fly was Ellis’ 250th run batted in his minor league career. One at-bat later, Camden Duzenack drove an RBI double to left for a 2-0 lead.
The lead was short-lived as the Dodgers outscored the Aces 9-0 throughout the game resutling in a 9-2 decision.
Buddy Kennedy (3-for-4, 2 2B, R) was the lone Ace with a multi-hit game Saturday and recorded his second three-hit performance of the season.
The relief trio of Caleb Baragar, Paul Fry and Blake Workman were effective with a combined 4.1 shutout innings, allowed just two hits and struck out five batters.
After his 1-for-3 performance, Duzenack extended his hitting streak to seven games.
Aces Notables:
- Buddy Kennedy: 3-for-4, 2 2B, R.
- Camden Duzenack: 1-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB and extended his hitting streak to seven games.
- Caleb Baragar: 1.1 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 4 K’s.
- Paul Fry: 2.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 1 K.
The Reno Aces continue their road trip in Oklahoma and play the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, before returning to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, starting Tuesday, May 31.
