Leah John earns Mountain West Women's Golfer of the Week after clinching the individual championship at The Show at Spanish Trail in Las Vegas.
John earned her first-career win, finishing four-under-par with rounds of 69, 66, 77 during the 54-hole tournament. She gets the nod as the conference's weekly top golfer for the first time this season. John's scoring average this season (73.67) is the third-lowest in program history.
The junior from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada set a new personal best with a second-round 66 and tied for the third-best 54-hole score in program history (212) after racing past the field at Spanish Trail Golf Course. She tied Angie Yoon (1998-99, 212) and Celyn Khoo (2015-16, 212). John's low shooting helped lead the Pack to the second-lowest 54-hole team total in program history (873).
John held a four-stroke advantage after the first and second rounds during the first day of action on Feb. 14. She shot four-under on par fours, three-under on par fives, and posted a tournament-leading 12 birdies in the first two rounds.
John finished four-under on par fives, one-under on par threes, and one-over on par fours. Her par-five marking helped John hold on to the win after hitting three clutch pars on the final three holes with just a two-stroke lead to seal her first-career win.
The Pack is back in action on Feb. 28-Mar. 1 in the Gunrock Invitational hosted by UC Davis at Del Paso Country Club in Sacramento.
