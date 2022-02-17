Leah John
University of Nevada

Leah John earns Mountain West Women's Golfer of the Week after clinching the individual championship at The Show at Spanish Trail in Las Vegas.

John earned her first-career win, finishing four-under-par with rounds of 69, 66, 77 during the 54-hole tournament. She gets the nod as the conference's weekly top golfer for the first time this season. John's scoring average this season (73.67) is the third-lowest in program history.

The junior from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada set a new personal best with a second-round 66 and tied for the third-best 54-hole score in program history (212) after racing past the field at Spanish Trail Golf Course. She tied Angie Yoon (1998-99, 212) and Celyn Khoo (2015-16, 212). John's low shooting helped lead the Pack to the second-lowest 54-hole team total in program history (873).

John held a four-stroke advantage after the first and second rounds during the first day of action on Feb. 14. She shot four-under on par fours, three-under on par fives, and posted a tournament-leading 12 birdies in the first two rounds.

John finished four-under on par fives, one-under on par threes, and one-over on par fours. Her par-five marking helped John hold on to the win after hitting three clutch pars on the final three holes with just a two-stroke lead to seal her first-career win.

The Pack is back in action on Feb. 28-Mar. 1 in the Gunrock Invitational hosted by UC Davis at Del Paso Country Club in Sacramento.

(University of Nevada)

