Nevada freshman Mariana Campino was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year, and to the All-Mountain West Team Tuesday, as the conference announced its postseason honors.
Campino becomes Nevada's first Mountain West Freshman of the Year, and joins Claudia Herrero (2016 Mountain West Player of the Year) as the only Wolf Pack women's tennis players to earn a postseason Mountain West award.
Campino posted a team-best 11-4 record on the season, as well as a top mark of 5-2 in Mountain West matches.
The Ovar, Portugal, native played at No. 2 singles for the Wolf Pack in the final seven Mountain West matches, after playing the first two at No. 3. Four of her five wins in conference play came in straight sets, with each of those four coming at the No. 2 position. Overall, 10 of her 11 wins on the year have only required two sets.
As the only freshman in Nevada's lineup, Campino was thrust into a large role at No. 2. There, four of her five Mountain West victories came against players in their sophomore year or higher. Another strong point on her record is that Campino has not lost consecutive matches all season.
In doubles, Campino formed Nevada's top tandem with senior Selina Turulja, as the pair went 10-5 on the season, with three Mountain West victories including victories against tandems from Colorado State and UNLV.
Campino and the Wolf Pack open play at the 2022 Mountain West Women's Tennis Championships Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Tucson, taking on New Mexico in first-round action.
2022 WOMEN’S TENNIS SINGLES ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST TEAM
Vivian Glozman, Sr., Air Force
Pauline Ernstberger, So., Boise State
Radka Buzkova, Jr., Colorado State
Somer Dalla-Bona, Sr., Colorado State
Pang Jittakoat, Jr., Fresno State
Matilde Magrini, Fr., Fresno State
Mariana Campino, Fr., Nevada
Yue Lin “Polly” Chen, Sr., New Mexico
Bunyawi Thamchaiwat, Sr., San Diego State
Tamara Arnold, Sr., San Diego State
Alba Pedrero Galindo, Sr., San José State
Molly Helgesson, Sr., UNLV
Zita Kovacs, So., UNLV
Carolina Millian, Jr., Utah State
Maria Oreshkina, Sr., Wyoming
Sophie Zehender, So., Wyoming
2022 WOMEN’S TENNIS DOUBLES ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST TEAM
Vivian Glozman/Karina Chao, Air Force
Joana Baptista/Nicole Discenza, Boise State
Radka Buzkova/Matea Mihaljevic, Colorado State
Pang Jittakoat/Matilde Magrini, Fresno State
Bunyawi Thamchaiwat/Tamara Arnold, San Diego State
Izumi Asano/Cindy Hu, UNLV
Molly Helgesson/Zita Kovacs, UNLV
Ana Fernandez/Sophie Zehender, Wyoming
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Pang Jittakoat, Jr., Fresno State
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Mariana Campino, Nevada
(University of Nevada)