Wolf Pack

Nevada freshman Mariana Campino was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year, and to the All-Mountain West Team Tuesday, as the conference announced its postseason honors.

Campino becomes Nevada's first Mountain West Freshman of the Year, and joins Claudia Herrero (2016 Mountain West Player of the Year) as the only Wolf Pack women's tennis players to earn a postseason Mountain West award.

Campino posted a team-best 11-4 record on the season, as well as a top mark of 5-2 in Mountain West matches.

The Ovar, Portugal, native played at No. 2 singles for the Wolf Pack in the final seven Mountain West matches, after playing the first two at No. 3. Four of her five wins in conference play came in straight sets, with each of those four coming at the No. 2 position. Overall, 10 of her 11 wins on the year have only required two sets.

As the only freshman in Nevada's lineup, Campino was thrust into a large role at No. 2. There, four of her five Mountain West victories came against players in their sophomore year or higher. Another strong point on her record is that Campino has not lost consecutive matches all season.

In doubles, Campino formed Nevada's top tandem with senior Selina Turulja, as the pair went 10-5 on the season, with three Mountain West victories including victories against tandems from Colorado State and UNLV.

Campino and the Wolf Pack open play at the 2022 Mountain West Women's Tennis Championships Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Tucson, taking on New Mexico in first-round action.

2022 WOMEN’S TENNIS SINGLES ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST TEAM

Vivian Glozman, Sr., Air Force

Pauline Ernstberger, So., Boise State

Radka Buzkova, Jr., Colorado State

Somer Dalla-Bona, Sr., Colorado State

Pang Jittakoat, Jr., Fresno State

Matilde Magrini, Fr., Fresno State

Mariana Campino, Fr., Nevada

Yue Lin “Polly” Chen, Sr., New Mexico

Bunyawi Thamchaiwat, Sr., San Diego State

Tamara Arnold, Sr., San Diego State

Alba Pedrero Galindo, Sr., San José State

Molly Helgesson, Sr., UNLV

Zita Kovacs, So., UNLV

Carolina Millian, Jr., Utah State

Maria Oreshkina, Sr., Wyoming

Sophie Zehender, So., Wyoming

 

2022 WOMEN’S TENNIS DOUBLES ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST TEAM

Vivian Glozman/Karina Chao, Air Force

Joana Baptista/Nicole Discenza, Boise State

Radka Buzkova/Matea Mihaljevic, Colorado State

Pang Jittakoat/Matilde Magrini, Fresno State

Bunyawi Thamchaiwat/Tamara Arnold, San Diego State

Izumi Asano/Cindy Hu, UNLV

Molly Helgesson/Zita Kovacs, UNLV

Ana Fernandez/Sophie Zehender, Wyoming

 

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Pang Jittakoat, Jr., Fresno State

 

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Mariana Campino, Nevada

 

(University of Nevada)