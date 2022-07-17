robby snelling.PNG

An all-star pitcher from McQueen High School was selected in the 2022 MLB Draft Sunday night.

Left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling was selected 39th by the San Diego Padres.

Snelling was named the Gatorade Nevada Player of the year after going 8-0 with 146 strikeouts in 2022.

In May, 2022, Snelling set the single-season record for strikeouts among large classification schools in Nevada breaking a record that had been held since 1991. 