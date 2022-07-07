Reno, Nev.– A homer and season-high four-RBI night from Dominic Miroglio wasn’t enough for the Reno Aces (41-39) Thursday night in a 16-9 defeat against the Tacoma Rainiers (34-45) in front of 3,690 fans at Greater Nevada Field.
Following a Seth Beer two-run double in the first inning that handed the Aces an early lead, the Rainiers countered with a six-run third inning and scored 10 additional runs over the final six innings.
Stone Garrett joined Miroglio in the home run parade with his first home run in July, a solo blast in the eighth inning over the left-field wall, for his 20th of the season.
In the top of the ninth inning, Dominic Fletcher flashed his exceptional defensive skills with a gold-glove-worthy diving backhanded grab sliding into the right-center field wall that had Tacoma’s Brian O’Keefe even tip his cap on the play.
Aces Notables:
- Dominic Miroglio: 2-for-5, 2B, HR, 4 RBI.
- Seth Beer: 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R, BB.
- Jake McCarthy: 2-for-5, RBI, R and extended hitting streak to seven games.
- Stone Garrett: 2-for-5, HR, RBI, 2 R.
- Dominic Fletcher: 2-for-5, 2B, 2 R
- Drey Jameson: (L, 2-7), 4.1 IP, 12 H, 9 ER, 1 BB, 6 K’s.
The Reno Aces continue its six-game homestand against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, at Greater Nevada Field through Sunday, July 10th.