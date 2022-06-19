[RENO ACES RELEASE]
A grand slam from Dominic Miroglio shifted the momentum of the game for the Reno Aces (35-31) in a 10-6 victory over the Oklahoma City Dodgers (41-25) Sunday afternoon in front of 7,166 fans at Greater Nevada Field.
Trailing 5-0 in the first inning, the Aces trimmed Oklahoma City’s lead to 5-2 with a two-run first highlighted by a sacrifice fly from Seth Beer.
Throughout the game, the Aces continued to chip away at Oklahoma City’s lead and finally jumped ahead with a grand slam from Miroglio in the fifth inning for an 8-6 advantage. Later in the inning, Jake McCarthy lined an RBI triple to right to extend Reno’s lead to 9-6.
Tyler Gilbert (4-3) earned his second-straight win after four innings of one-run ball on four hits and four strikeouts in relief.
Relievers Luis Frias, Edwin Uceta and Keynan Middleton combined for three shutout innings on one hit and struck out four batters. Middleton has not allowed an earned run in an Aces uniform since April 9.
With runners in scoring position, the Aces’ batters hit .384 (5-for-13) against Oklahoma City’s pitching in the series finale.
Miroglio (2-for-4, GS, 4 RBI, R, BB), McCarthy (2-for-2, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 BB), Dominic Fletcher (2-for-3, 3 R, 2 BB), Cole Tucker (2-for-5, R) and Wilmer Difo (2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, R, 2 BB) all recorded multi-hit games.
Aces Notables:
The Reno Aces head to Utah for a six-game road trip to square off against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, beginning on Tuesday, June 21st.
The Aces return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, June 28th, for a three-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
