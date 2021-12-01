IRVING, Texas (AP) — Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expired Wednesday night, plunging the sport toward a management lockout that will end labor peace after 9,740 days over 26 1/2 years.
Players and owners had successfully reached four consecutive agreements without a stoppage, but they have been headed for a confrontation for more than two years.
Talks ended when management negotiators left the union’s hotel about nine hours before the deal lapsed at 11:59 p.m. EST. Players said MLB did not make any new central economic proposals this week.
The union demanded change following anger over a declining average salary, middle-class players forced out by teams concentrating payroll on the wealthy and veterans jettisoned in favor of lower-paid youth, especially among clubs tearing down their rosters to rebuild.