Mountain West Football Media Days opened Wednesday at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas with the conference announcing its 2022 predicted order of finish.
Nevada was tabbed to finish fourth in the West Division, earning 66 points in voting done by media members that cover the conference's 12 teams.
Fresno State earned 20 of the 28 first-place votes for 160 points, to top the West, followed by San Diego State, which claimed the remaining eight first-place votes. San José State was next with 105 points, followed by the Wolf Pack, UNLV (58 points), and Hawai'i (51).
On the Mountain Division side, Boise State earned 14 first-place votes and 151 points to edge out Air Force (10 first-place votes, 136 points). Utah State was next with three first-place votes and 122 points, with Colorado State earning a first-place votes and 90 points. Wyoming (60 points) and New Mexico (29) rounded out the division.
Nevada, with first-year head coach Ken Wilson at the helm, opens the campaign Aug. 27 at New Mexico State. The Pack's Mountain West opener is set for Friday, Sept. 23, at Air Force.
In June, the Pack had five players named to Athlon Sports’ All-Mountain West Teams. Offensive tackle Aaron Frost and defensive lineman Dom Peterson led the way with spots on the First Team, with running back Toa Taua and kick returner Jamaal Bell each landing on the Second Team. Kicker Brandon Talton was named to the Third Team.
On Phil Steele’s Preseason All-Mountain West Team, Taua and Peterson were each named to the First Team, with Frost and Bell (KR) each landing on the Second Team. Long snapper Nick Barcelos landed on the Third Team, while Talton was also included on the Fourth Team alongside safety JoJuan Claiborne and cornerback Isaiah Essissima.
Season tickets for the 2022 campaign, with six home games including Mountain West matchups with Colorado State (Oct. 7), San Diego State (Oct. 22), Boise State (Nov. 12), and Fresno State (Nov. 19) are available at MyNevadaTickets.com.
2022 PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
MOUNTAIN DIVISION
Rank Team (first-place votes) Points
1. Boise State (14) 151
2. Air Force (10) 136
3. Utah State (3) 122
4. Colorado State (1) 90
5. Wyoming 60
6. New Mexico 29
WEST DIVISION
Rank Team (first-place votes) Points
1. Fresno State (20) 160
2. San Diego State (8) 148
3. San José State 105
4. Nevada 66
5. UNLV 58
6. Hawai‘i 51
