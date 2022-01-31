The Mountain West has announced the rescheduling of five men’s basketball games that had been postponed due to COVID-19 issues, in addition to four men’s basketball contests moved to a new date.
Nevada’s home contest against San José State, originally scheduled for Feb. 16, has been moved up a day, to Tuesday, Feb. 15.
The Nevada-San José State game in San Jose, originally scheduled for Dec. 29 before being postponed due to COVID-19 issues, has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 17.
Tip times and TV information will be announced later.
*Nevada Men’s Basketball Schedule Updates*
Tues., Feb. 15 - San José State at Nevada (Time/TV TBA)
Thurs., Feb. 17 - Nevada at San José State (Time/TV TBA
The Mountain West has also rescheduled the Nevada at Fresno State women's basketball game, which was previously postponed due to COVID-19 related concerns.
The Wolf Pack and Bulldogs will now play on Monday, Feb. 14.
The game will be broadcasted on Mountain West Network.
Tip-off is to be determined at a later date.