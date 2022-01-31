Nevada Basketball

The Mountain West has announced the rescheduling of five men’s basketball games that had been postponed due to COVID-19 issues, in addition to four men’s basketball contests moved to a new date.

Nevada’s home contest against San José State, originally scheduled for Feb. 16, has been moved up a day, to Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The Nevada-San José State game in San Jose, originally scheduled for Dec. 29 before being postponed due to COVID-19 issues, has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 17.

Tip times and TV information will be announced later.

*Nevada Men’s Basketball Schedule Updates*

Tues., Feb. 15 - San José State at Nevada (Time/TV TBA)

Thurs., Feb. 17 - Nevada at San José State (Time/TV TBA

Mens Schedules

The Mountain West has also rescheduled the Nevada at Fresno State women's basketball game, which was previously postponed due to COVID-19 related concerns.

The Wolf Pack and Bulldogs will now play on Monday, Feb. 14.

The game will be broadcasted on Mountain West Network.

Tip-off is to be determined at a later date. 

Womens Games