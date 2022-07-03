[RENO ACES RELEASE]
West Sacramento, Calif. – Behind an early offensive raid and a quality start from Ryne Nelson, the Reno Aces (41-37) ended their series against the Sacramento River Cats (33-45) on a high note with a 10-6 win Sunday evening in front of 10,516 fans at Sutter Health Park.
The Aces’ offense pounced early with a three-run first inning capped off by an RBI double from Wilmer Difo for a 3-0 lead. The momentum continued on for Reno in the second inning when two runners scored on a throwing error for a five-run advantage.
Nelson wheeled and dealed on the mound for the Aces with six innings of two-run ball on five hits and six strikeouts for his sixth win of the season. The University of Oregon product has now won three of his last four road starts.
The River Cats were able to scratch across two runs in the fourth and sixth innings to trim Reno’s lead to 6-2 but the Aces’ offense continued to roll with a four-run seventh capped off by a two-run single from Juan Graterol for the 10-2 lead.
The relief tandem of Brandon Workman and Mitchell Stumpo combined for 2.2 scoreless innings on no hits and struck out a pair of batters.
Graterol (3-for-4, 2 RBI, R) and Jancarlos Cintron (3-for-4, 2B, RBI, 3 R, SB) both recorded three-hit games for the Aces Sunday evening.
In his last three games, Difo has gone 6-for-14 with a homer and seven RBI against Sacramento.
Aces Notables:
- Juan Graterol: 3-for-4, 2 RBI, R.
- Wilmer Difo: 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI.
- Jancarlos Cintron: 3-for-5, 2B, RBI, 3 R, SB
- Pavin Smith: 2-for-2, RBI, R.
- Ryne Nelson: W, 6.0 IP, 2 ER, 5 H, 6 K’s.
- Brandon Workman: 1.2 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 1 K.
The Reno Aces return home to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, starting Monday, July 4 at 6:35 p.m. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.