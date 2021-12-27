[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. - Nevada has added a contest to its 2021-22 non-conference slate, and will travel to No. 6/6 Kansas for a Wednesday meeting. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Big XII Now on ESPN+.
The contest will be Nevada's third against a team ranked in the Associated Press top 10 over the past three seasons. The Wolf Pack twice faced a top-10 San Diego State team during the 2019-20 campaign.
The Wolf Pack (6-4) and Jayhawks (9-1) have met six times in the series history, with Kansas holding a 4-2 edge. However, three of the meetings came prior to 1981, with two in the late '40s. In three meetings between 2003-06, Nevada went 2-1 against Kansas, including a 72-70 victory at Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 1, 2005, in the most recent contest between the teams.
Nevada fans that have any questions regarding tickets to Wednesday's contest may reach out to the KU Ticket Office at 785-864-3141 or kutickets@ku.edu. Additional tickets may be purchased here.