Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Nevada, including the following county, Washoe. * WHEN...Until 900 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 604 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.2 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Buffalo Creek, West Fork Buffalo Creek and Middle Fork Buffalo Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Mainly rural areas of Central Washoe County including the Poodle Mountain Wilderness Study Area, Burnt Mountain, Grass Mountain, the Twin Peaks Wilderness Study Area, Twin Peaks, Buffalo Meadows Road, and Surprise Valley Road. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE POODLE BURN SCAR WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL WASHOE COUNTY... The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

...SHOWERS AND STRONG THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING... * LOCATIONS... - Showers and thunderstorms are developing as anticipated this afternoon across northeastern California, western Nevada, and the Sierra Nevada. Thunderstorm coverage will increase across these areas as the afternoon goes on. * HAZARDS... - Thunderstorms will be capable of producing frequent cloud-to- ground lightning, heavy rainfall, localized flooding, small hail, and gusty winds in excess of 40 mph. Blowing dust will also be possible across areas of dry ground where wetting rainfall has not occurred this past week. * PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... - If outdoors, keep your eyes to the sky and be prepared to seek shelter inside a building if you see lightning or hear thunder. - Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. - Residents living in or immediately downstream of burn areas should maintain awareness for potential flooding and debris flows. - If caught in dust, pull off the road and turn off all lights. Delay travel if possible.