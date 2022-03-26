Missouri State 11, Nevada 8
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Springfield, Mo. - Hammons Field
[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Nevada fought to within a run after trailing early, but could not complete the comeback, dropping the weekend series at Missouri State with an 11-8 loss Saturday.
Missouri State (12-8) put up six runs in the bottom of the second to erase a 2-0 Pack lead and go up, 6-2. But the Pack (10-10) steadily chipped away, using a three-run sixth to get to within 9-8.
Trailing 9-5 going into the sixth, the Pack set up a big frame with back-to-back singles from Ryan Jackson and Pat Caulfield. Two batters later, Joshua Zamora walked to load the bases, and a passed ball from reliever Trey Ziegenbeinon allowed all three runners to move up, with Jackson scoring to cut the Bear lead to 9-6.
Dawson Martin then drove in Caulfield and Zamora with a two-run single, highlighting his 3-for-4, three-RBI day. Dario Gomez reached on an error and Landon Wallace singled to load the bases again, but the Pack would let a golden opportunity to tie the game or take the lead go by, as Ziegenbein buckled down and got Jaxon Woodhouse to pop out then struck Tyler Bosetti out.
Mason Hull would add a couple of insurance runs for the Bears with a two-run homer in the eighth, and the Pack managed just one hit over the final three innings.
Nevada starter Jacob Biesterfeld fell to 0-1 with the loss Saturday, lasting just 1.1 innings and giving up six runs (four earned) on four hits. Reliever Riyan Rodriguez got the win for the Bears, going an inning and a third after Bear starter Reece Lang was lifted after four innings.
Martin was one of five Pack players to register a multi-hit game, as Caulfield, Wallace, Bosetti, and Cameron Jowaiszas each had two hits. Greer and Spencer Nivens each had three hits for Missouri State, with Nivens driving in three runs.
The teams conclude the series Sunday at 11 a.m. PT.