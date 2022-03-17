RENO, Nev. - The Nevada baseball team fell 7-5 against Dixie State to end a two-game series at Peccole Park.
The Pack falls to 8-6 overall with the two-run loss and the Trailblazers improve to 9-7 with the win. Nevada now opens a three-game series at Fresno State on Friday, jumping back into conference play after two-midweek non-conference games.
Starter Boon Fay was impressive despite not earning a victory, working into the fifth inning, and not allowing a hit until the sixth inning. Fay tossed 5.0 innings with two strikeouts and allowed three hits and two runs in total during his longest outing of the season.
How It Happened
Joshua Zamora hit his team-leading sixth home run of the season in the Nevada first inning putting the Pack up 1-0 through one. Cameron Jowaiszas singled to center and Anthony Flores scored to extend the advantage to 2-0 through four innings.
Dixie State struck back in the top of the sixth with three runs to grab a lead on an Ethan He double to left-center and Zack Thomas scored, Hank Dodson sacrifice-fly to center and Tyson Fisher scored, and Tyler Hollow sac fly to left giving the visitor's a 3-2 lead through six innings.
The Pack found itself down by two runs after the fourth inning when Thomas scored on a wild pitch and Mathew Ivancich singled to right-center to score Jagun Leavitt and pushed the advantage to 5-2 in favor of Dixie State.
Chase Rodriguez drove in a run with a double down the right-field line and DSU now held a four-run lead, 6-2. Pinch-hitter Landon Wallace launched a solo home run in the eighth inning giving the Pack its third run of the game and cutting the deficit to three.
The Trailblazers added an insurance run in the top of the ninth with another sac-fly, this time from the bat of Jack Walker, 7-3.
Nevada put runners in scoring position and Jaxon Woodhouse came through with a double to right-center scoring Josh Catacutan and Pat Caulfield laced a single to left scoring Woodhouse to cut it to a two-run game, 7-5. That's as close as the Pack would after it put the tying run at second base but a strikeout ended the threat and the game.
Up Next
Nevada now opens a three-game series at Fresno State on Friday, Mar. 18-20, jumping back into conference play after two-midweek non-conference games.