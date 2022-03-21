[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
FRESNO, Calif. - The Nevada baseball team bounced back from a game one loss on a game-winning RBI single by Pat Caulfield in the top of the 10th inning to salvage the final game of a three-game series at Fresno State 7-6 on Sunday.
The Pack moves to 9-8 overall and 5-3 in the Mountain West with the split of a doubleheader today. Fresno State falls to 9-11 overall and 3-3 in conference play after taking two-of-three from the Wolf Pack over the weekend. The Pack was held to two runs in each of the first two games at the Bulldogs, including a 3-2 walk-off loss in game one of today's doubleheader after Saturday night's game was postponed to Sunday due to rain.
Game 1: Fresno State 3, Nevada 2
Nevada opened the scoring in the top of the 2nd on a solo home run by Joshua Zamora, marking his team-leading seventh home run of the season and 36th homer of his career to move him up the top-10 list all-time in home runs at Nevada.
The Pack added a second run on a sac-fly by Zamora in the top of the eighth inning scoring Bosetti and extending its lead, 2-0 through eight innings.
Fresno State did not record a hit against starter Jacob Biesterfeld (ND) until the bottom of the fifth inning and the junior right-hander was rolling through 7.0 innings allowing just two hits and no runs with four walks and five strikeouts until he was lifted prior to the eighth inning.
Reliever Russell Hicks was solid out of the bullpen to spell Biesterfeld, tossing 1.0 inning allowing one hit, no runs, and not allowing a walk with no strikeouts.
The Bulldogs bats waited until the bottom of the ninth to come alive against closer Tyler Cochran (L, 1-1). Fresno State scored three runs on two home runs and walked off on a solo shot by Josh Lauck to steal a 3-2 victory.
Zamora led the Pack offensively recording two hits in three at-bats with a home run and two RBI.
Game 2: Nevada 7, Fresno State 6 (10 innings)
The second end of this Sunday twin bill began in an opposite direction than Game 1 for the Wolf Pack. Fresno State grabbed a three-run lead after the third inning.
Nevada tallied one run back in the top of the fourth to cut the deficit to two, 3-1. The Bulldogs responded quickly in the bottom of the fourth with a pair of runs to extend their advantage to four, 5-1.
Nevada's only run through four innings was scored on a sac fly by Matt Clayton scoring Dario Gomez.
Starter Casey Burfield gave up five runs on seven hits with three strikeouts but solid work out of the bullpen by Peyton Stumbo kept the Pack in the game. Stumbo tossed 3.0 innings with six strikeouts while allowing just one earned run while his offense climbed its way in front.
Nevada scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to grab its first lead of the game. The scoring run was capped by a single to right from Jacob Stinson to edge the Pack in front 6-5 through six innings.
Fresno State tied the game once again with an RBI single by Zach Morgan to equal the score 6-6 and force extra innings.
In the top of the 10th, Ryan Jackson led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Landon Wallace, then scored on a single to center by Caulfield putting the Pack in front 7-6.
Kade Morris (W, 1-2) struck out the side in the bottom of the 10th to close the door on a Nevada win. Morris finished with five strikeouts over 2.0 innings while allowing two hits and no runs.
The pack recorded three multi-hit games with Stinson going 2-for-6 with one RBI, Caulfield hitting 2-for-5 with one RBI, and Jackson finishing 2-for-3. Clayton launched his third home run of the season and finished with three RBI during his 1-for-3 game. Bosetti finished with one hit in four at-bats, a double, and one RBI, and Gomez went 1-for-3 with a double.
Up Next
The Pack is back in action on Tuesday, Mar. 22 at the University of San Francisco. The first pitch of this midweek game is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Benedetti Diamond in San Francisco, Calif.