Game 1
Nevada 4, Hofstra 3 (7)
Friday, March 3, 2023
Reno, Nev. - Don Weir Field at Peccole Park
WP - Kade Morris (1-0)
LP - Mark Faello (0-2)
SV - None
Game 2
Nevada 15, Hofstra 6
WP - Jason Doktorczyk (1-1)
LP - Cade Henry (0-2)
SV -None
[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. - Starters Kade Morris and Jason Doktorczyk continued their strong starts to the season, and the Wolf Pack bats came on in Friday's nightcap, leading the Pack to a doubleheader sweep of Hofstra at Peccole Park.
Morris went the distance in the seven-inning opener, a 4-3 Nevada victory. In the nightcap, the Pack slammed 13 hits as Doktorczyk went seven innings in a 15-6 win that evened Nevada's record at 5-5.
The teams will continue the four-game series Saturday, with first pitch moved up to 11 a.m. from its original 1:05 p.m. start.
Nevada 4, Hofstra 3
Nevada jumped out to a 4-0 lead by the third inning, and that was enough for Kade Morris, who picked up his first win of the season with the seven-inning complete game.
Morris (1-0) struck out five Hofstra batters, and was helped by two run-saving defensive plays involving catcher Matt Clayton. The first of those plays came in the third, as Ryan Morash lifted a fly ball to center field. Anthony D'Onofrio tagged on the catch by Jeff Bauser, but was forced wide of the plate on Clayton's attempted tag then tagged out when the umpire ruled that D'Onofrio had not touched the plate on his slide.
In the sixth, with the Pack holding on to a 4-3 lead, Clayton blocked a ball in the dirt, and caught pinch-runner Dylan Palmer too far off third, firing to Derek Tenney for the pickoff to end the frame.
Morris then threw a 1-2-3 seventh to wrap the win.
Bauser preceded his shutout-preserving outfield assist with a two-run homer in Neavda's three-run second inning. The Pack added its fourth run in the third, on Jaxon Woodhouse's one-out single which scored Henry Strmecki.
Hofstra loaded the bases with none out in the fourth, with Will Kennedy scoring on a wild pitch, followed by two-straight sacrifice flies.
Nevada 15, Hofstra 6
Jason Doktorczyk recovered from a shaky start to get his first win of the season, going seven innings with four strikeouts and just two earned runs allowed of the four total on his watch.
Hofstra (3-6) got one in the first as Morash scored on a wild pitch with two outs, then added a pair in the second as Morash's two-run single capitalized on a Wolf Pack throwing error earlier in the frame.
But as Doktorczyk settled in after the first two innings, the Pack offense came alive. Hofstra starter Cade Henry had faced the minimum through one out in the third before running into control problems. Henry gave up a single to Michael Ball then hit Mason Hirata and walked Matt Clayton to load the bases. A walk to Strmecki then another hit batsman, this time Nolan Wilson, brought in two Pack runs and made it a 3-2 game.
Bauser opened the fourth with a single and tied the game as he came around on Taylor Holder's triple to right-center. Reliever Sean Hamilton fared no better, walking two and giving up Hirata's go-ahead RBI single before being lifted for Carlos Martinez.
Holder drove in two on a double down the line in left in the fifth, and Clayton highlighted the frame with a two-run blast to left, making it 10-3 Wolf Pack.
Jesse Pierce had a two-run pinch-hit double to highlight the three-run Pack eighth.