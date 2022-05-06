Nevada Men’s Basketball announced the addition of transfer Hunter McIntosh (Snellville, Ga. / Elon / Greater Atlanta Christian School) Friday.
McIntosh, a 6-foot-2 guard, joins the Pack after spending the previous three seasons at Elon, where he appeared in and started 85 games, averaging 13.2 points and 2.79 assists, while hitting 219 3-pointers at a 38.1-percent clip. He also shot 42.4 percent from the field and 81.4 percent from the line during his time with the Phoenix.
“We are very excited to add Hunter to our program. He is a culture guy, in that he’s a great teammate and student,” said Nevada head coach Steve Alford. “Hunter is a point guard that has experience with a very good skill set. He brings a ton of positivity to the Pack.”
McIntosh collected a bevy of all-conference honors from the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) over his three seasons. He was named the CAA Rookie of the Year and to the CAA All-Rookie Team, and was a four-time CAA Rookie of the Week in 2019-20, when he averaged 11.7 points and 3.3 rebounds and hit a team-high 80 3-pointers.
As a sophomore, he was named to the All-CAA Second Team, leading the Phoenix with 15.7 points per game, eighth-best in the conference. McIntosh was also named to the CAA All-Tournament Team after averaging nearly 17 points per game and hitting nine triples in the Phoenix’s run to the CAA title game.
Last season, McIntosh hit a team-high 87 3-pointers, averaging 13.3 points and reaching the 1,000-point mark for his career. His 90 assists and 20 steals contributed to his earning All-CAA honors for the third-straight year, being named to the Third Team.
As a prep, McIntosh was named the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 3A Player of the Year as a senior at Greater Atlanta Christian School, while also being a two-time 3A first-team all-state selection.
McIntosh joins Darrion Williams (Las Vegas, Nev. / Bishop Gorman HS) and Trey Pettigrew (Chicago, Ill. / Kenwood Academy) in Nevada’s newcomer class ahead of the 2022-23 season.
(University of Nevada)