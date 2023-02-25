Game 1
Nevada 8, California Baptist 5
WP - Morgan White (1-1)
LP - Brandon Downer (1-2)
SV - Kolby Kmetko (1)
Game 2
California Baptist 4, Nevada 0
WP - Jacob Wilson (2-0)
LP - Dillon Holliday (0-1)
SV - None
[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. - Nevada and California Baptist split Saturday's doubleheader at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park, with the Wolf Pack taking the opener, 8-5, before the Lancers evened things with a 4-0 win in the nightcap.
The teams will play the rubber game Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m. With Saturday's split, Nevada's record stands at 2-4, with California Baptist at .500, at 3-3.
A four-run seventh inning, highlighted by a two-run triple from Nolan Wilson, lifted the Pack to an 8-5 win over California Baptist in Saturday's opener.
Twice the Pack came back from a late one-run deficit, with the four runs off of Lancer reliever Brandon Downer in the seventh capping the efforts. Nevada answered California Baptist's go-ahead run in the top half with Derek Tenney's two-out double to left-center, scoring Matt Clayton. After Henry Strmecki's infield single to keep the inning alive, Nolan Wilson smoked a drive off the wall in center, racing all the way to third as Tenney and Strmecki came around to score. Wilson capped the scoring by coming across on Jaxon Woodhouse's RBI single.
Woodhouse drove in three runs in the contest, among those a two-run homer in the fourth that put Nevada up 3-1. Wilson, Strmecki, and Clayton each had three hits in the win.
Morgan White picked up the win in relief, evening his record at 1-1. White struck out four and allowed just one run over 1.2 innings of work, while Kolby Kmetko worked the final 1.2 innings, picking up the save.
Nevada starter Kade Morris had another solid outing finish without a decision, striking out six over 5.2 innings. Morris exited with two outs in the sixth, after a Wolf Pack error allowed the Lancers to capitalize with three unearned runs to take a 4-3 lead. With only one run earned, Morris lowered his season ERA to 2.31.
Downer took the loss in relief for California Baptist, falling to 1-2.
California Baptist 4, Nevada 0
Nevada and California Baptist played a scoreless contest through eight innings, until the Lancers broke it open with four runs in the ninth.
California Baptist loaded the bases with one out against Pack reliever Dillon Holliday, then got the winning run as Julian Alvarez came across on a passed ball. Dusty Garcia put it out of reach on the next pitch, sending it deep and out to right, the three-run homer making it 4-0.
Nevada had its best chance to crack open the scoreless game in the seventh. Seth Sweet-Chick and Michael Ball had back-to-back one-out singles to put runners at first and second. But pinch-hitter Billy Ham lined out to center for the second out, and Lancer reliever Ryan Delgado struck out Jake Harvey to end the threat.
Jason Doktorczyk was strong in his seven innings for Nevada, allowing just two hits and striking out eight. After Alvarez's single to lead off the game, Doktorczyk retired 12 in a row before a walk to Garcia to open the fifth.