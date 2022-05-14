[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
CLOVIS, Calif. - Nevada Women's Track & Field wrapped up one of its top performances at the Mountain West Championships in program history Saturday night, racking up 71 points and seven medals on the day.
The banner day lifted the Pack to a fourth-place finish at the meet with 91 team points. The fourth-place standing matches the Pack's 2017 and 2019 finishes as the highest in the program's Mountain West history (since 2013), and the 91 points are its second-most at the Mountain West Championships, just a point and a half behind the 92.5 totaled in 2017.
San Diego State captured the meet title with 157 points, edging Colorado State's 153.5 points. New Mexico took third with 116.5 points.
Overall, Nevada's athletes captured nine medals at the meet: one gold, four silver, and four bronze.
Nicola Ader captured the Pack's first, and only, gold medal of the meet Saturday, topping the field in High Jump with a top mark of 1.76 meters. The mark just edged teammate Iesha Hamm, who claimed silver with a top jump of 1.73 meters.
Ader's gold was one of her three medals on the night, as she took silver in Javelin Throw at 44.33 meters and grabbed bronze in the 100 Hurdles with a time of 13.95. She finished the meet with four medals total, with Saturday's three added to Friday's silver in Long Jump.
Emily Poole joined Ader on the Javelin Throw podium, taking third with a throw of 43.77 meters. Emily Costello claimed the final two medals of the night for the Pack, using a strong final kick to take bronze in the 400 Meters with a time of 52.95, then picking up silver in the 200 Meters with a time of 23.30.
On top of the seven medal efforts, Nevada had six additional top-eight finishes which brought valuable points to the Pack's team total.
The day started with the 4x100 relay team of Lillian Gregg, Costello, Sarah Marske, and Carolyn Ross taking fifth, and earning four points, with a time of 46.55.
Up next was Triple Jump, in which Rayven Nealey headed up a Pack trio with a sixth-place finish, notching a top jump of 12.29 meters. She was followed by Maria Milani in eighth place at 12.15 meters, with Gabby Fraser just edged out of the top eight, finishing ninth with a longest jump of 12.11 meters.
Isabelle Steerman earned the Pack four points in Javelin Throw, taking fifth with a top throw of 42.80 meters. Overall, Ader, Poole, and Steerman combined for 18 points with their top-five finishes in the event.
Anna Sommerfeld (10th, 38.44 meters) and Gaia Osborne (12th, 38.05 meters) rounded out the Pack's competitors in Javelin Throw.
Ross finished sixth in the 400 Hurdles final, clocking a time of 1:00.17 and earning the Pack three points.
Ross then anchored on the Pack's 4x400 relay along with Gregg, Costello, and Kylie Burton which took sixth, setting a school record time of 3:43.38. The time beat the previous mark of 3:43.95 set by Lauren Green, Costello, Karoline Sauer, and Eliza McCall in 2019.
Nevada Results
4x100 Relay
5. Nevada (Lillian Gregg, Emily Costello, Sarah Marske, Carolyn Ross) - 46.55 (4 Team Points)
Triple Jump
6. Rayven Nealey - 12.29m (3 Team Points)
8. Maria Milani - 12.15m (1)
9. Gabby Fraser - 12.11m
100 Hurdles (Final)
3. Nicola Ader - 13.95 (6 Team Points)
400 Meters (Final)
3. Emily Costello - 52.95 (6 Team Points)
High Jump
1. Nicola Ader - 1.76m (10 Team Points)
2. Iesha Hamm - 1.73m (8)
Javelin Throw
2. Nicola Ader - 44.33m (8 Team Points)
3. Emily Poole - 43.77m (6)
5. Isabelle Steerman - 42.80m (4)
10. Anna Sommerfeld - 38.44m
12. Gaia Osborne - 38.05m
400 Hurdles (Final)
6. Carolyn Ross - 1:00.17 (3 Team Points)
200 Meters (Final)
2. Emily Costello - 23.30 (8 Team Points)
4x100 Relay
6. Nevada (Lillian Gregg, Emily Costello, Kylie Burton, Carolyn Ross) - 3:43.38 (3 Team Points)
Final Team Standings
1. San Diego State - 157 Points
2. Colorado State - 153.5
3. New Mexico - 116.5
4. Nevada - 91
5. Fresno State - 73
6. Boise State - 60.5
7. Utah State - 53.5
8. San José State - 44
9. Air Force - 35
10. Wyoming - 33
11. UNLV - 2