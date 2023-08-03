Nevada cross country head coach Kirk Elias announced the team’s 2023 season, Thursday.
“I am excited to get this season underway,” said head coach Kirk Elias. “The USF Invite is a great opener, and our home meet on our new course at the Washoe County Golf Course, which will also serve as the site for the 2024 NCAA Mountain Regional, is a beautiful and surprisingly challenging course. The second half of the season serves as our championship season, and that is always fun!”
The squad will start off the season at the USF Invitational, hosted by the University of San Francisco, Friday, September 1, marking the first time both the men’s and women’s programs will return to the Bay Area for this meet since the 2021-22 season.
The Pack will then return home for their first and only home meet of the season on Monday, September 18, for the 2024 Regional Preview located at Washoe County Golf Course. This meet will serve as the test run for when the Wolf Pack hosts the NCAA Mountain Regional Championship in November 2024, the first time Nevada will host a nationally sanctioned event for the first time in school and program history.
After the preview, Nevada continues its road schedule for the rest of the season, picking up at the Highlander Invitational Saturday, Oct. 14, hosted by UC Riverside, the last regular season competition of the year. The squads receive a one-week break from competing to rest up for the Mountain West Championships Friday, Oct. 27, hosted by Boise State.
Following the conclusion of the conference championships, the team will look toward the postseason, starting with the NCAA Mountain Regional Championships Friday, Nov. 10, hosted in Lubbock, Texas, by Texas Tech. Rounding out the season for the Wolf Pack is the NCAA Championships Saturday, November 18, hosted by Virginia.
Last season, the Wolf Pack men and women each finished seventh at the Mountain West Championships for a combined five top-40 finishes amongst both groups. In the postseason, Nevada’s Emily Clarke and Adam Sjolund shined, individually collecting top 50 finishes at the NCAA Mountain Regional Championships in Albuquerque. The men finished in 12th, tying their finish from the previous year, as the women finished 14th, ahead of five teams that included Power 5 foe Texas Tech.
2023 Nevada Cross Country Schedule (Home meets highlighted in bold)
Fri., Sept. 1 – at USF Invitational – San Francisco, Calif.
Mon., Sept. 18 – 2024 Regional Preview - Washoe County Golf Course, Reno, Nev.
Sat., Oct.14 – Highlander Invitational - UCR Agricultural Operations Course, Riverside, Calif.
Fri., Oct. 27 – Mountain West Championships – Eagle Island State Park, Eagle, Idaho
Fri., Nov. 10 – NCAA Mountain Regional Championships - Chaparral Ridge Cross Country Course, Lubbock, Texas
Sat., Nov. 18 – NCAA National Championships – Panorama Farms, Earlysville, Virg.
(University of Nevada)