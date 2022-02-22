[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada baseball drops a 3-1 pitcher's duel at Arizona State inside Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Tuesday.
The Pack falls to 2-2 overall with the two-run loss and Arizona State improves to 3-1 with the win. Patrick Caulfield was the only Nevada player to record more than one hit (2-for-4). Nevada was held to five hits and one run and one extra-base hit. Dario Gomez went 1-for-2 with two walks and a double. Gomez also made a spectacular catch in the bottom of the 8th to keep within two runs.
Arizona State opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning, when Nate Baez doubled down the left-field line and Conor Davis scored to take a 1-0 lead.
The Sun Devils extended their lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the 5th on a sacrifice fly by Ethan Long.
Nevada responded with one run in the 6th inning as Joshua Zamora singled to right to cut the deficit to 2-1 through five and a half. Zamora continues his hot start to the season with his sixth RBI in four games and has stretched his hitting streak to four.
After Nevada left the bases loaded in the top of the 6th, pitching ran into a little bit of trouble in the bottom of the frame. Russell Hicks walked two batters and Jacob Gebb hit another batter to load the bases. Head Coach TJ Bruce went to the closer, Tyler Cochran, to limit the damage and he did just that.
Cochran got out of the jam with a groundout to second and limited the Sun Devils to one run in the bases-loaded situation. The Pack trailed 3-1 through six innings.
Nevada left one runner on in the seventh but managed just one hit in the final three innings and fell by the 3-1 final. Starting pitcher Nathan Rohlicek (L, 0-1) takes the loss after allowing one earned run over 3.0 innings with five strikeouts.
Nevada is back in action on Friday, Feb. 25, with the opener of a three-game weekend series at UC Santa Barbara scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (PST).