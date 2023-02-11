[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Four different players reached double figures in scoring led by 19-point outings from Kenan Blackshear and Will Baker, and the University of Nevada Men's Basketball team shot 54.5 percent from the field, as they secured a 77-66 win over Fresno State to earn their 20th victory of the season.
Nevada improved to 20-6 overall this season, including a mark of 10-3 in conference play, while also extending their perfect record at home to 13-0 this year.
Nevada shot 54.5 percent from the field, 50 percent from behind the arc, and 88.5 percent at the free throw line in what was another highly efficient offensive outing for the Pack.
Blackshear led the way for the Nevada, dropping 19 points on 8-13 shooting from the field and 3-4 at the free throw line, while also recording a game-high seven assists, pulling down three rebounds, and tallying one steal. Blackshear logged 35 minutes of action and finished the contest with a game-high plus/minus of +17.
Baker poured in 19 points of his own on 5-7 shooting from the field and 8-9 at the free throw line, in addition to grabbing five rebounds throughout the game.
Freshman Darrion Williams had a sensational game for the Pack, scoring a career-high 16 points on 4-5 shooting from the field, 2-2 from behind the arc, and 6-7 at the free throw line, while also pulling down a game-high eight rebounds, dishing out five assists, and recording one steal. Williams earned a plus/minus of +10 in 36 minutes of playing time.
Jarod Lucas was the fourth Pack player to reach double figures in scoring, chipping in 13 points to extend his streak of scoring in double figures to 24 straight games.
Tre Coleman had another outstanding all-around performance for Nevada, scoring five points, pulling down four rebounds, dishing out two assists, and tallying a game-high two blocks.
Nevada not only had an exceptional game on offense; but, the Pack also turned in a strong defensive performance, limiting Fresno State to just 66 points on clips of 41.4 percent shooting from the field and 31.3 percent from behind the arc.
Baker scored the first points of the contest, knocking down two free throws at the 19:08 mark in the first half, giving the Pack an early 2-0 lead.
Nevada then went scoreless over the next 3:18, as Fresno State reeled off a 6-0 run over the same timeframe to build a 6-2 advantage.
Baker broke the scoring drought for the Pack, knocking down two more free throws to trim the deficit to two points for Nevada with 15:57 remaining in the first half.
The Pack continued to struggle offensively, as the Bulldogs built their lead back up to four points with 14:07 left in the first period after two made free throws, as they held a 10-6 advantage over Nevada.
Both squads went scoreless over the next minute and a half of action before Williams received a pass on the wing and backed his defender down before making a phenomenal spin move and drilling a mid-range jumper to cut the deficit to two points.
After another scoring drought of nearly two minutes, Blackshear hit an extremely difficult pull-up jumper in the lane to even the score at 10 points apiece with just under 11 minutes remaining.
On the Pack's next possession, Williams made an outstanding pass from the top of the key to Baker who proceeded to throw down a wide-open dunk, regaining the lead for Nevada, as they held a 12-10 advantage at the 10:25 mark.
Fresno State used a quick 4-0 scoring run over the next 57 seconds to recapture the lead, taking a 14-12 advantage over Nevada.
The back-and-forth play continued over the next three minutes, and the Pack was able to tie the game once again after Coleman hit a mid-range jumper with 6:41 to go until halftime, as the two squads were deadlocked at 16 points apiece.
Fresno State proceeded to rip off an 8-2 run over the next 2:25 of game time, building a 24-18 lead over the Pack, the largest deficit Nevada would face all game.
Nevada responded in the form of a 7-0 run over the next 2:11 of action to recapture the lead, as they took a 25-21 advantage with just over two minutes remaining in the first half.
Baker began the run by finishing a layup at the rim off of another exceptional pass from Williams, cutting the Bulldogs' lead to four points with 3:50 left in the first half.
Baker then proceeded to hit another layup, this time off of a pass from Lucas, bringing the Pack within two, and Williams drained a critical 3-pointer on the Pack's next possession off of a pass from Coleman, giving Nevada the lead once again.
Fresno State hit two free throws at the 1:57 mark to retake the lead; however, Williams once again hit a massive shot for the Pack, knocking down another mid-range jumper while drawing a foul, as the freshman converted the and-one opportunity, giving Nevada a 28-26 lead.
The Pack forced Fresno State into a tough shot on their next possession and Blackshear pulled down the defensive rebound off the Bulldogs' miss and proceeded to take it the distance of the court and find an open Lucas who drained a 3-pointer, extending Nevada's lead to 31-28 with 37 seconds to go until halftime.
Fresno State hit a 3-pointer of their own to close out the half, as Nevada entered the break holding a 34-32 lead over the Bulldogs.
Baker scored a team-high 10 points over the first 20 minutes of game time, while Williams scored eight on a perfect 3-3 shooting.
As a team, Nevada shot 54.2 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from behind the arc in the first half.
Blackshear got things started in the second period, hitting a turnaround jump shot in the paint 39 seconds into the period, pushing the Pack's lead up to four.
Fresno State then went on a quick 4-0 run over the next 1:36 to even the score for the sixth time in the contest.
The Pack responded with a 4-0 run of their own, as Lucas hit two free throws before Nick Davidson drilled a turnaround jumper in the paint, giving Nevada a 40-36 lead with 16:28 remaining in the game.
Fresno State refused to go away, draining a 3-pointer on the other end and then finishing a layup while drawing a foul, as they knocked down the free throw and converted the and-one opportunity, taking a two-point lead over Nevada.
Another bucket in the paint pushed the Bulldogs' lead up to four points with 12:10 to go, as they held a 44-40 lead over the Pack.
Nevada outscored Fresno State 6-2 over the next 46 seconds of action, tying the game at 46 points apiece with just under 11 and a half minutes to go.
Fresno State then hit another shot from behind the arc, recapturing the lead with 10:21 left in the game.
Baker knocked down two free throws 23 seconds later to cut the deficit to one, and Tyler Powell came off the bench to drill a massive corner 3-pointer, retaking the lead for Nevada at the 9:40 mark.
Fresno State hit a 3-pointer of their own to take back the lead; but, Baker hit his first 3-pointer of the night on the Pack's next offensive possession, giving Nevada a 54-52 lead with 9:03 remaining.
The Bulldogs scored a layup on the other end to tie the contest at 54-54; however, Williams once again came through with a massive shot for the Pack, draining his second 3-pointer of the night to build a three-point advantage for Nevada.
Williams then knocked down two free throws on Nevada's next possession to push the lead up to five points, as the Pack led 59-54 with 7:32 to go.
Fresno State reeled off a 5-0 run over the next minute and seven seconds to tie the game for the ninth time; but, Blackshear hit another turnaround jumper on the Pack's next possession, propelling what would be an 8-0 run for the Pack, as they once again displayed exceptional resilience down the stretch, and took complete control of the game.
Blackshear scored the first six points of the run before Williams hit two free throws, as Nevada took a 67-59 lead with 2:44 left in the game.
Fresno State attempted to get back in the game, but Nevada continued to control the temp of the contest, and the Pack had an answer each time the Bulldogs tried to make a late run, as Nevada went on to earn the 77-66 victory.