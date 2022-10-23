[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada finished another double-dual weekend with wins against Cal State East Bay and UC Davis Saturday afternoon. The Pack finished 183-78 over East Bay and 140-120 over Davis.
The morning started with a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay. Josien Wijkhuijs, Wiktoria Samula, Caitlin Smith, and Martyna Jablonska finished with a time of 1:45.70. Nevada’s B team finished third, with a 1:48.92.
Benedict Nagy earned her first individual win of the day in the 1000 freestyle with a time of 10:40.57. Reka Nagy (10:58.54) finished in third.
In the 200 freestyle, Mariana Vignoli finished in second place with a time of 1:56.23. Destiny Kling (2:00.29) ended in seventh place.
Wijkhuijs and Kyla Alexander took the 100 backstroke in 1-2 fashion, finishing in 56:82 and 57:31 respectively.
Continuing the momentum for the Pack, Samula won the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.50. Nikki Jasko went 1:08.28 to take third place, while Anslee Dickerson (1:08.30) finished in fourth.
The 200 butterfly saw a second place finish by Caitlin Smith with a time of 2:10.26, while Simone Sapico (2:13.12) took fourth to round out the Pack.
Coco Berkenfield had the highest finish for Nevada in the 50 freestyle, finishing second with a 24.68. Jablonska (24.98) finished in fifth, and Kitchens (26.61), eleventh.
After the break, Berkenfield won the 100 freestyle in 52.62. Jasko went a 54.30, finishing sixth, and Jablonska (55.39) to finish eighth.
The Pack had Alexander and B. Nagy in the 200 backstroke, finishing second and third, with a 2:06.73 and a 2:07.40 respectively.
Samula saw her second individual win of the day in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:19.97. Dickerson (2:28.14) finished third, and Kitchens (2:38.91) in eleventh.
In the 500 freestyle, Vignoli touched first with a 5:16.11, while Kling touched just behind, in second place, with a 5:17.82, adding points to the scoreboard for the squad.
Continuing with the 100 butterfly, Nevada saw another 2-3 finish with Smith (57.84) and Wijkhuijs (58.40), while Sapico (59.67) touched in seventh.
B. Nagy wrapped up the individual events for the Pack with another win on the day in the 200 IM with a time of 2:07.80. R. Nagy (2:16.55) finished in seventh, Kitchens (2:18.91) in eighth, and Dickerson (x2:19.36) in tenth.
The Pack finished the day with a win in the 400 freestyle relay, with a time of 3:32.95.
Up next, Nevada will be at home for the first time this season next weekend, against Fresno State, October 29 at 11 a.m.