Nevada football, led by Head Coach Ken Wilson, inked 22 student-athletes to complete its 2022 signing class.
The Wolf Pack signs 22 student-athletes to a program that earned its fourth consecutive bowl berth last season and is being led by new head coach Ken Wilson and coaching staff. The Pack signed four student-athletes during the early signing period and added a talented group to complete its signing class today.
"Our goal with this recruiting class was to fill our needs as a football program with talented student-athletes who wanted to play with great effort-habit, the Nevada Way," said Head Coach Ken Wilson. "This class begins to lay the groundwork for a tough-minded and hard-working program that that is built on respect, discipline, and fierce competition."
Coach Wilson continued. "Considering our condensed time frame of filling out a coaching staff and then getting out on the road to recruit. I am very happy with how hard this staff worked to build relationships with and subsequently sign student-athletes who will contribute to the Nevada football team right away."
"These additions to the Pack Family will give us added talent and depth that will help be the catalyst and foundation for championship football going forward. We could not be more excited for the future!"
Nevada signed student-athletes from 12 different states including the following state-by-state breakdown. California (9), Nevada (2), Utah (2), Georgia (2), New Jersey (1), Washington (1), Colorado (1), Connecticut (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (1), and Hawaii (1).
The 2022 signing class includes 16 transfers from programs such as Oregon, San Diego State, Colorado State, Liberty, Southern Connecticut State, and Arizona. As well as community college transfers from College of the Canyons, American River College, Orange Coast College, and Snow College.
2022 National Signing Day Roster (22)
LB
6'3 • 240 | Jr.
West Hills, Calif. (College of the Canyons)
Played in 10 games during his second season with College of the Canyons… Recorded 69.0 tackles (46 solo, 23 assist) with three sacks and eight tackles for loss… Forced one fumble and made one interception alongside five pass break-ups… Made season-high 9.0 tackles three times, including the final game of the season at Golden West on Nov. 27 (5 solo, 4 assist) … Recorded one sack against Allan Hancock (Oct. 23), Riverside (Oct. 2), and at Southwestern (Sep. 11) … Made his only interception of the season against Ventura (Nov. 6) and returned it 11 yards… Helped COC to an 8-3 overall record and a CCCAA Playoff Quarterfinal appearance at Golden West (Nov. 27).
DB
6'0 • 175 | Rs. Fr.
Lake Elsinore, Calif. (University of Michigan)
Did not see game action in 2020 and 2021 with Michigan… Attended Narbonne (2019) High School coached by Joe Aguirre… Started on both of Santa Ana Mater Dei's State Championship teams as a sophomore and a junior before transferring to Narbonne as a senior… Registered 16 tackles, six of which were tackles for loss, and eight pass breakups as a senior… Recorded 26 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and six pass breakups as a junior… Made 29 stops, 1.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions and four pass breakups during his sophomore season… 247Sports Composite Ranking of four stars; listed as the 14th-best cornerback prospect, the 19th-rated player in California and the 184th overall prospect nationally… Four-star recruit according to 247Sports; the 19th ranked cornerback nationally, the 22nd-rated recruit in California and 239th-ranked player in the country… Rivals.com four-star prospect; ranked 12th-best cornerback nationally, the 22nd-ranked prospect in California and 154th-overall recruit in the country… ESPN300 member; listed as the 212th-ranked prospect nationally, the 17th-best cornerback in the country and the 17th overall recruit in California.
TE
6'5 • 250 | Rs. Jr.
Anaheim Hills, Calif. (Orange Coast College)
Caught 23 passes for 256 yards during his second season with Orange Coast College in 2021… Appeared in six games making eight receptions for 109 yards with an average of 18.2 yards per game and 13.6 yards per catch during his first season with Orange Coast College… Made season-high two receptions for 44 yards at Golden West on Oct. 19… Named First Team All-Conference during his second season at OCC… Standout quarterback at Canyon High School, completing 50-103 passes (48.5 percent) for 558 yards and four touchdowns.
TE
6'6 • 240 | So.
Sacramento, Calif. (University of Oregon)
Appeared in 15 games with Oregon, making one catch for 13 yards during his second season with the program in 2021… Made one reception for 13 yards against Fresno State in the season-opener on Sep. 4… Two-year letterwinner at Jesuit High School … Missed most of junior season and first half of senior season with injuries … As a senior, had 12 receptions for 206 yards and five touchdowns … Averaged 17.2 yards per reception … Had a TD catch in five of eight games played … Had a career-high four receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown against Cosumnes Oaks … Finished with a career-best 56 yards receiving (3 receptions) and a TD in a 38-35 win over Elk Grove … High school coach was Bud Anderson.
WR
6'0 • 190 | Rs. Sr.
Pasadena, Calif. (University of Arizona)
Appeared in all 12 games and made five starts with Arizona in 2021… Was Arizona's second-leading receiver with 33 catches for 326 yards and a touchdown… Caught five passes for 53 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against BYU, all season-highs… Caught five passes for the second straight game against San Diego State… Hauled in three catches for 51 yards vs. Arizona State… Posted 880 yards on 90 receptions and four touchdowns over 39-career games with Arizona… Averaged 22.6 yards per game during his four seasons with the Wildcats.
OL
6'4 • 300 | Rs. So.
Auburn, Calif. (San Diego State)
Appeared in one game in 2020 and seven games in 2021 with San Diego State… Earned 2020 Mountain West Fall All-Academic Team… Entered the 2021 season third at right guard on the depth chart… In 2020, was on the travel squad for all eight games on the season, but only played late at Utah State on Oct. 31… In 2019, redshirt during his first season with San Diego State… Led Placer High School to a 12-1 record in 2018 and a league championship… The Hillmen were also 13-2 and the state runner-up in 2017… Also competed on the track and field team at Placer HS… Was a consensus three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports… Ranked as the 11th-best center by 247Sports… Listed as the 81st-best recruit in California regardless of position.
OL
6'4 • 300 | Rs. So.
El Dorado Hills, Calif. (American River College)
Returns to Nevada where he played two seasons in 2019 and 2020… Played in eight games as part of The Union which held the line for a Pack offense that averaged 30.8 points per game, third in the Mountain West and 46th nationally ... provided ample protection for quarterback and Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year Carson Strong… In 2019, played on the Nevada offensive line in four games this season, appearing against San Jose State, Fresno State, UNLV, and Ohio.
DE
6'6 • 210
Monrovia, Calif. (Arcadia High School)
Appeared in 13 games over two seasons on the varsity team with Arcadia High School… Played quarterback and defensive end at Arcadia High School … Completed 127-224 passes (56.7 percent) for 1,811 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions with 512 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground, earning second-team all-league… On defense, made 42 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and five sacks.
WR
6'2 • 175
Santa Ana, Calif. (San Juan Hills)
A three-star prospect with offers from Arizona, Illinois State, Nebraska, Purdue, TCU, Utah State, Utah, Hawaii, and San Diego State … Appeared in eight games during his senior season… Made 24 receptions for 392 yards and five touchdowns… Posted 16.3 yards per reception and 49.0 yards per game with a long of 59 yards… Returned eight kickoffs and 23 punts for 423 total yards, averaging 52.9 yards per game… Recorded nine tackles (six solo, three assist), averaging 1.1 tackles per game… As a junior at Salpointe Catholic in Tucson, Ariz., caught 15 passes for 332 yards and six touchdowns.
OL
6'7 • 305 | Rs. Fr.
Monument, Colo. (University of Oregon)
Appeared in two games during the 2021 season with Oregon… Did not see any game action during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season… Three-year starter at Lewis-Palmer High School … Named second-team Class 3A Colorado High School Activities Association all-state team as an offense tackle … A two-time academic all-state performer … Selected to play in the Colorado High School Coaches Association All-State Game … High school coach was Dustin Tupper.
OL
6'6 • 300 | Rs. Fr.
Cheshire, Conn. (Colorado State)
Did not make an appearance in a game with Colorado State in 2021… A three-sport letterman who also participated in basketball and baseball ... Father is John Feinauer ... Has an older brother, Zach ... His father played baseball at George Washington University.
DT
6'6 • 310 | Rs. Sr.
Albany, Ga. (Liberty University)
Spent two years at Liberty University after transferring from Georgia Military College… During his first season (R-Jr.) at Liberty in 2020, appeared in four games and made three tackles including two solo tackles… Recorded a solo sack during Liberty's win over Louisiana Monroe… Made season-high two tackles (one solo, on assist) against Western Carolina… Helped Liberty's defense rank No. 11 in the country in total defense (317.7 yards allowed per game) and No. 22 in scoring defense (20.5 points allowed per game)… Liberty also ranked 14th in third-down percentage defense (31.9 percent)… Appeared in four games during the 2021 season (31 snaps) primarily on special teams.
RB
5'6 • 165 | Rs. So.
Atlanta, Ga. (University of Oregon)
Appeared in four games during the 2021 season at Oregon… Made one tackle on special teams against Washington State on Nov. 13… Made 12 total snaps… During the 2020 season, saw first career game action, appearing in two of Oregon's seven contests during the pandemic-shortened season… Redshirt as a Freshman in 2019… Honorable mention All-Region 4-AAAA selection as a senior… Scored five touchdowns for Woodward Academy, while rushing for 314 yards on 60 carries… Caught 20 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown… Ran for two touchdowns while averaging 16.3 yards per carry in a win over McDonough High School… Three-year letterman… Coached by John Hunt.
QB
6'4 • 220
Honolulu, Hawaii (Saint Louis School)
A dual sport athlete that was rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, and the No. 87-ranked quarterback… He was offered by Hawaii, Nebraska, and Washington State… Completed 186-273 passes (68.1 percent) for 2,660 yards, 15 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while rushing for 490 yards and 11 touchdowns on 110 attempts.
DE
6'3 • 235
Henderson, Nev. (Coronado High School)
A two-sport athlete in Football and Track and Field (100M and 200M). Voted 1st team all-conference as a Defensive End… 52 Tackles, 6 Sacks, 10 TFL, 1 TD… Offers from UNLV and Colorado State.
LB
6'5 • 190
Minden, Nev. (Douglas HS)
Three-star recruit as ranked by ESPN and 247sports.com … Two-time selection to the All-Sierra League First Team (2019-20) … Appeared in just one game as a senior, due to a season-ending injury … Played five games in the spring 2021 season that was truncated due to COVID-19, recording 3.0 sacks among his 27 tackles (nine solo) with a tackle-for-loss … Saw a good amount of time on the offensive side as a junior, rushing 39 times for 255 yards and five touchdowns … As a sophomore in 2019, posted 84 tackles (30 solo) with 4.5 sacks.
OLB
6'3 • 210 | So.
Paterson, N.J. (Southern Connecticut State University)
Appeared in 10 games through one season with the Southern Connecticut State University Owls football team… Made 17 tackles (9 solo, 8 assist) with 4.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks… Recorded one interception… In the final game of the season, made a season-high six tackles (2 solo, 4 assist), including 1.0 tackle for loss against Stonehill (Dec. 13) … Grabbed his first-career interception on Oct. 16 against Bentley, finished that game with one tackle… Made sacks in back-to-back games at New Haven (Sep. 25) and against American International on Oct. 1… Joins Nevada as a transfer with two seasons to play… Converted from a wide receiver to a linebacker after his first year with SCU.
WR
6'3 • 190
Beaverton, Oregon (Mountainside HS)
Three-star recruit as ranked by 247sports.com … Noteworthy offers from Florida Atlantic, Maryland, and Kentucky... A wide receiver on a Mountainside High School team that went 6-5 overall and 4-2 in the conference during his senior season... His grandfather, Don Johnson, was a defensive line coach for Nevada in the 1990s... Speer-Johnson suffered a wrist injury during his sophomore season and his junior year was abbreviated by COVID-19... Transferred from Tigard High to Mountainside High as a senior, working with QB recruit Brian Mannion.
TE
6'7 • 245 | Rs. Fr.
Philadelphia, Penn. (Snow College)
In 2020, did not appear with Snow College due to the season being canceled by the COVID-19 Pandemic… Redshirt in 2021… A diamond in the rough… Physically impressive dual sport athlete who played basketball in high school and picked up football later in life… A versatile athlete who can play a plethora of positions… Played forward on the basketball court ... As a forward in basketball, scored 203 points with 143 rebounds, 30 steals, and 16 assists over two seasons at Jordan High School… Notched season-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against West Jordan on Dec. 5, 2017.
WR
5'11 • 190 | Rs. So
Murray, Utah (University of Oregon)
Appeared in 12 games during the 2021 season with Oregon… Made one reception for 22 yards at Utah on Nov. 20… As a redshirt freshman in 2020, did not see any game action during the pandemic shortened season… Redshirt at Weber State in 2017 prior to leaving to serve a LDS mission in Kansas… A 2017 graduate and four-year letter-winner from Jordan High School … A two-star prospect in the 247Sports composite ranking … Ranked as the No. 42 player out of Utah … Earned 5A first-team all-state honors as a sophomore and a senior, and second-team recognition as a junior … Finished high school career as Utah's all-time career leader in receiving yards (4,534), receptions (253) and touchdown catches (45) … Set Utah high school state record for single-season reception yards per game (141.4) as a junior.
LB
6'0 • 208
Park City, Utah (Park City HS)
Recorded 157 tackles (62 solo) with 8.0 tackles-for-loss, 3.0 sacks, and an interception as a senior … Named Utah 4A All-State honorable mention as a junior, following a season in which he had 10.0 TFL among his 103 tackles, including 3.0 sacks ... Was a three-sport athlete in football, wrestling and lacrosse at Park City … All-American wrestler … Finished third at the state championships in the 220-pound weight class.
DB
5'10 • 170
Spanaway, Wash. (Spanaway Lake HS)
Three-star recruit as ranked by ESPN and 247sports.com … Named to 3A All-Pierce County League First Team as a junior in spring 2021 … Picked off a pair of passes as a senior in fall 2021, finishing the season with 31 tackles (16 solo), 2.5 coming for loss … Also played some receiver, as a senior, catching 13 balls for 209 yards and three touchdowns … During his junior season, made 25 tackles with an interception … Posted 41 tackles (21 solo) as a sophomore in 2019 … Also competed in track and field at Spanaway Lakes.
Breakdown by positions
DL (4) - Green Jr., Nnakenyi, Maldonado, Walker
OL (4) - Welch, Capra, Arneson, Feinauer
WR (4) - Speer-Johnson, Curtis, Casteel, Barclay
LB (3) - Thomas, Smalley, Combs
TE (3) - Munro, Shults, Frank
DB (2) - McQueen, Green-Warren
RB (1) - Patton
QB (1) - Bianco
