Nevada Football announced seven signees on Wednesday's start to the February signing period, bringing its 2023 class to 25.
Joining the Wolf Pack during the first day of the signing period are running back Ashton Hayes, defensive end Henry Ikahihifo, tight end Keleki Latu, defensive tackle Mackavelli Malotumau, defensive back Tory Mulkey, tight end Jayden O'Rourke, and defensive back Tre Weed.
The Wolf Pack announced 17 signees back on Dec. 21, the beginning of the early signing period, and added Colorado transfer quarterback Brendon Lewis on New Year's Day.
Wednesday's group of signees features six transfers and one international signee. Three of the transfers come from the FBS level, two from the FCS level, and one from the junior college ranks.
Ikahihifo makes his return to Nevada after previously spending the 2019-20 campaigns in Reno. Ikahihifo, who appeared in 20 games for the Wolf Pack and made seven catches for 47 yards, returns as a defensive end after converting to the other side of the line at College of the Canyons in 2021, and spending the 2022 campaign at California.
Hayes is another transfer from California making his return to Reno. Hayes was a two-time All-Nevada and Northern Nevada Player of the Year selection during his time at McQueen High and, prior to that, Damonte Ranch High. He earned the honors at both McQueen as a 2021 senior and Damonte Ranch as a 2019 sophomore, with the programs combining for a 37-6 record, three conference titles and one regional crown, in addition to reaching the state finals once and Northern Nevada finals on two occasions.
Latu also joins the Wolf Pack from California, where he caught 22 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns over the past two seasons.
Malotumau spent his freshman season at Utah Tech last year, playing in 10 games and recording 2.0 sacks and 3.0 tackles-for-loss.
Mulkey, a transfer from East Central CC, picked off three passes over the past two seasons while making 87 tackles.
Weed, a defensive back from Eastern Washington, was an All-Big Sky selection and posted six interceptions over his five seasons for the Eagles (2018-22).
O'Rourke comes to Reno from New South Wales, in Australia, where he starred for the Gold Coast Stingrays, an American football club in Queensland.
Overall, Nevada's 25 signees are split nearly evenly on both sides of the line, with 13 on offense and 12 on defense.
The Pack's signees on offense feature two quarterbacks (Lewis, Jax Leatherwood), four running backs (Hayes, Amine Amone, Sean Dollars, Conner Noah), two wide receivers (Brown, Nate Burleson II), two tight ends (Latu, O'Rourke), and three offensive linemen (John Bolles, RJ Esmon, Josiah Timoteo). On defense, the Pack welcomes two defensive tackles (Malotumau, Sosefo Moeaki), a defensive end (Ikahihifo), a RUSH (D'Angelo Davis), two linebackers (LaDuke, Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio) and six defensive backs (Mulkey, Weed, Michael Coats Jr., Jonah Lewis, Journey McKoy, Bishop Turner).
A full roster, including bios and highlights, can be found at Nevada's 2023 Signing Day Central page.