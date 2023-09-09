[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Gevani McCoy completed 71 percent of his passes to amass 313 yards passing and two touchdowns and FCS No. 12 Idaho dismantled Nevada 33-6 on Saturday.
McCoy, who was 15-for-21 passing, set the tone early when on the first play from scrimmage he connected with Turon Ivy Jr. on a 75-yard score for a lead that was never challenged.
Brendon Lewis threw for 104 yards for Nevada which now has been outscored 99-20 in its first two games of the season.
Nine decades after their first meeting, the two former conference foes met for the first time since 2011. The Wolf Pack leads the all-time series 20-10. Idaho (2-0) hadn't beaten Nevada (0-2) since 1999.
POSTGAME NOTES
• The loss cuts Nevada’s lead in the all-time series against Idaho to 20-10 ... it was the first matchup between the teams since 2011.
• Nevada had three turnovers (two INT, one fumble lost) Saturday, its third three-turnover game over its past four, dating back to 2022.
• Linebacker Drue Watts made his second takeaway of the season, recovering a first-quarter fumble forced by Emany Johnson.
• Nevada’s defense recorded three sacks Saturday, one apiece from Stone Combs, Dion Washington, and Ike Nnakenyi.
• Nevada recorded seven tackles-for-loss Saturday, the fourth time in six games, dating back to last season, that the Pack had at least seven.
• Wide receiver Jamaal Bell caught eight passes for 67 yards, leading the Wolf Pack for the second-straight week ... his eight catches matched his career high, set a week ago at USC.
• Eight different Wolf Pack players caught a pass Saturday, with six having at least two apiece.
• Running back Sean Dollars led the Pack in rushing for the second week in a row, going for 48 yards on nine carries.
• Kicker Brandon Talton connected on both field-goal attempts, from 29 and 44 yards out.
• Talton now has 70 career field goals, tying him for second all-time on the Wolf Pack list with Tony Zendejas (1981-83), and bringing him just three away from eclipsing Marty Zendejas’ Nevada record of 72.
• Nevada was kept out of the end zone at Mackay Stadium Saturday ... the last time this happened was last Nov. 12 in a 41-3 loss to Boise State.