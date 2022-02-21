Mackay Stadium

[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]

The Nevada football program will host the 2022 Pro Day on Monday, Mar. 21 at Mackay Stadium.

Pro Day will feature 11 stars from the 2021 Nevada football team working out for NFL personnel. Carson Strong, Romeo Doubs, Cole Turner, Reagan Roberson, Jermaine Ledbetter, Tyler Orsini, Tristan Nichols, Kameron Toomer, Lawson Hall, BerDale Robins, and Harry Ballard III will participate in Pro Day.

Pro Day Participants

Carson Strong

Romeo Doubs

Cole Turner

Reagan Roberson

Jermaine Ledbetter

Tyler Orsini

Tristan Nichols

Kameron Toomer

Lawson Hall

BerDale Robins

Harry Ballard III

The event will take place two weeks after the NFL Combine which runs from Mar. 1 to Mar. 7 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 