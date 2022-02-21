[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
The Nevada football program will host the 2022 Pro Day on Monday, Mar. 21 at Mackay Stadium.
Pro Day will feature 11 stars from the 2021 Nevada football team working out for NFL personnel. Carson Strong, Romeo Doubs, Cole Turner, Reagan Roberson, Jermaine Ledbetter, Tyler Orsini, Tristan Nichols, Kameron Toomer, Lawson Hall, BerDale Robins, and Harry Ballard III will participate in Pro Day.
Pro Day Participants
The event will take place two weeks after the NFL Combine which runs from Mar. 1 to Mar. 7 in Indianapolis, Indiana.