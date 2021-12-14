[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. – Nevada football head coach Ken Wilson today announced Vai Taua has been tabbed as the assistant head coach for the Wolf Pack.
Wilson retains a key member from the staff that has helped the Wolf Pack to an eight-win season and a Quick Lane Bowl berth. Taua, currently the Pack's interim head coach as it prepares for Dec. 27's bowl game against Western Michigan, has spent the past five seasons as running backs coach.
"I could not be more excited to have a such an outstanding person in coach Vai Taua, a true Nevada guy, continuing to help grow a championship culture here at Nevada," coach Wilson said."
"Not only was coach Taua a great competitor as a player, but also he has become one of the best and hardest working coach and recruiters in the country."
Taua is a member of the Wolf Pack Hall of Fame and one of the most successful running backs in program history. He is currently in his fifth season on the Nevada staff, and third as a full-time assistant coach, working with the team's running backs. He spent his first two years (2017-18) with the program in an administrative role.
"I'm excited to be able to stay home with the Pack and to be able to work with coach Wilson," Taua said. "We're ready to take the next step and win some championships. Right now, I'm motivated to go win a bowl ring."
The Lompoc, Calif., native had a stellar playing career with the Wolf Pack and was a member of the 2010 team that beat Boston College in the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl. He also helped lead his team to one of the biggest upsets in school history when the Wolf Pack toppled No. 3 Boise State, 34-31 in overtime, on Nov. 26, 2010. In that game, he rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.
Taua and the Wolf Pack resume practice this week ahead of the Dec. 27 meeting with Western Michigan at the Quick Lane Bowl, at Ford Field in Detroit. The contest will kick off at 8 a.m. PT on ESPN.