[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Devonte Lee ran for two second-quarter touchdowns and Nevada turned back New Mexico State 23-12 in a season opener on Saturday.
New Mexico State took the lead in the second quarter on a safety, but Lee answered with a 32-yard scoring run for a 7-2 Wolf Pack lead.
Brandon Talton kicked a 28-yard field goal and Lee added a 4-yard TD run with 42 seconds left for a 17-2 halftime lead.
Freshman quarterback Gavin Frakes connected with Kordell David for a 10-yard TD with 5:19 left in the third quarter to get the Aggies within 17-9.
Talton sandwiched two fourth-quarter field goals around one by NMSU's Ethan Albertson to cap the scoring.
Toa Taua rushed for 109 yards on 19 carries for Nevada. Lee totaled 61 on 13 totes.
Frakes completed 9 of 13 passes for 143 yards. Diego Pavia started for NMSU but the junior completed only 9 of 20 passes for 75 yards with three interceptions.
Postgame Notes
Nevada 23, New Mexico State 12
Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
Las Cruces, N.M. - Aggie Memorial Stadium
• Nevada opened the 2022 campaign with a 23-12 victory at New Mexico State.
Saturday night’s game had a 35-minute lightning delay, which took effect with 3:29 left in the first quarter.
• Nevada head coach Ken Wilson also recorded the first win of his head-coaching career.
• Nevada’s defense forced five turnovers (four INT, one FR) in the contest, the team’s first five-takeaway game since having five (two INT, three FR) against Purdue on Aug. 31, 2019.
• RB Devonte Lee scored Nevada’s first touchdown of 2022, scampering 32 yards to the end zone ... Lee would go on to find the end zone twice, his fifth-career game with two rushing TDs and first since Nov. 30, 2019, against UNLV.
Lee finished the game with 61 yards on 13 carries.
• RB Toa Taua posted his 11th-career 100-yard rushing game, finishing with 109 yards on 19 carries.
• DB Isaiah Essissima recorded the first turnover for the Pack in 2022, with his first-quarter interception ... it is Essissima’s second-career pick, both coming with Nevada.
Essissima’s two-INT game is the first for a Wolf Pack player since Daiyan Henley had two picks against Hawai’i last Oct. 16.
• DB Bentlee Sanders also had an interception ... his second-quarter pick was his first as a member of the Wolf Pack, and the third of his career (he had two while at USF).
• Nickel Tyson Williams snuffed out New Mexico State’s final drive with his first interception of the season, and the Pack’s fourth of the night.
• Kicker Brandon Talton went 3-for-3 on FG attempts, connecting from 28, 34, and 38 yards out ... Talton now has 61 career field goals, 11 back of Nevada all-time leader Marty Zendejas (72).
• QB Shane Illingworth started under center for Nevada, and finished 7-for-12 for 51 yards.
Nate Cox started the second half, and rushed six times for 37 yards while going 7-for-11 passing for 27 yards.
• Tyrese Mack was Nevada’s leading receiver on the night, making four catches for 40 yards.
• New Mexico State’s safety in the second quarter was the first by a Nevada opponent since Utah State on Nov. 5, 2020.