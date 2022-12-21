Nevada Football opened the early signing period by signing 16 student-athletes into the Pack.
Wednesday's group of signees features 12 prep standouts and four incoming transfers. Together, the group represents seven different states, and features two signees who call Washoe County home.
Linebacker Jackson LaDuke, a transfer from Oregon, is a Sparks native who put together a standout prep career at Spanish Springs High School. Wide receiver Marshaun Brown also comes from Nevada's own backyard, joining the Pack from Bishop Manogue High School in Reno.
The 16 signees are split evenly on both sides of the line, eight apiece on offense and defense. The Pack's signees on offense feature one quarterback (Jax Leatherwood), two running backs (Amine Amone, Conner Noah), two wide receivers (Brown, Nate Burleson II), and three offensive linemen (John Bolles, RJ Esmon, Josiah Timoteo). On defense, the Pack welcomes one defensive tackle (Sosefo Moeaki), a RUSH (D'Angelo Davis), two linebackers (LaDuke, Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio), two cornerbacks (Michael Coats Jr., Jonah Lewis), and two safeties (Journey McKoy, Bishop Turner).
A full roster, including bios and highlights, can be found at Nevada's 2023 Signing Day Central page.
2023 Nevada Signing Class (through Dec. 21)
Player Pos. Ht Wt Hometown (Prev. School)
Amine Amone RB 5-10 210 South Salt Lake City, Utah (East HS)
Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio LB 6-0 215 Kailua-Kona, Hawaii (Konawaena HS)
John Bolles OL 6-5 275 Daly City, Calif. (College of San Mateo / Jefferson HS)
Marshaun Brown WR 6-4 195 Reno, Nev. (Bishop Manogue HS)
Nate Burleson II WR 6-3 160 Newcastle, Wash. (Ramapo HS (N.J.))
Michael Coats Jr. CB 5-10 170 Biloxi, Miss. (East Central CC / La Tech / Biloxi HS)
D'Angelo Davis RUSH 6-0 240 Carson, Calif. (St. Pius X - St. Matthias Academy)
RJ Esmon OL 6-6 280 Santa Margarita, Calif. (Mission College Prep)
Jackson LaDuke LB 6-3 240 Sparks, Nev. (Oregon / Spanish Springs HS)
Jax Leatherwood QB 6-8 235 San Diego, Calif. (Scripps Ranch HS)
Jonah Lewis CB 5-11 180 Palmdale, Calif. (Inglewood HS)
Journey McKoy S 5-9 170 Pittsburg, Calif. (De La Salle HS)
Sosefo Moeaki DT 6-1 280 Portland, Ore. (De Anza College / Parkrose HS)
Conner Noah RB 5-10 200 Kelso, Wash. (Kelso HS)
Josiah Timoteo OL 6-4 300 Waianae, Hawaii. (Waianae HS)
Bishop Turner S 5-11 170 Glendora, Calif. (Charter Oak HS)
(University of Nevada)