Nevada Wolf Pack logo

Nevada Football opened the early signing period by signing 16 student-athletes into the Pack.

Wednesday's group of signees features 12 prep standouts and four incoming transfers. Together, the group represents seven different states, and features two signees who call Washoe County home.

Linebacker Jackson LaDuke, a transfer from Oregon, is a Sparks native who put together a standout prep career at Spanish Springs High School. Wide receiver Marshaun Brown also comes from Nevada's own backyard, joining the Pack from Bishop Manogue High School in Reno.

The 16 signees are split evenly on both sides of the line, eight apiece on offense and defense. The Pack's signees on offense feature one quarterback (Jax Leatherwood), two running backs (Amine Amone, Conner Noah), two wide receivers (Brown, Nate Burleson II), and three offensive linemen (John Bolles, RJ Esmon, Josiah Timoteo). On defense, the Pack welcomes one defensive tackle (Sosefo Moeaki), a RUSH (D'Angelo Davis), two linebackers (LaDuke, Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio), two cornerbacks (Michael Coats Jr., Jonah Lewis), and two safeties (Journey McKoy, Bishop Turner).

A full roster, including bios and highlights, can be found at Nevada's 2023 Signing Day Central page.

2023 Nevada Signing Class (through Dec. 21)

Player                                     Pos.     Ht        Wt       Hometown (Prev. School) 

Amine Amone                         RB        5-10     210      South Salt Lake City, Utah (East HS) 

Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio     LB        6-0       215      Kailua-Kona, Hawaii (Konawaena HS) 

John Bolles                              OL        6-5       275      Daly City, Calif. (College of San Mateo / Jefferson HS) 

Marshaun Brown                    WR      6-4       195      Reno, Nev. (Bishop Manogue HS) 

Nate Burleson II                      WR      6-3       160      Newcastle, Wash. (Ramapo HS (N.J.)) 

Michael Coats Jr.                     CB        5-10     170      Biloxi, Miss. (East Central CC / La Tech / Biloxi HS) 

D'Angelo Davis                        RUSH   6-0       240      Carson, Calif. (St. Pius X - St. Matthias Academy) 

RJ Esmon                                 OL        6-6       280      Santa Margarita, Calif. (Mission College Prep) 

Jackson LaDuke                       LB        6-3       240      Sparks, Nev. (Oregon / Spanish Springs HS) 

Jax Leatherwood                     QB       6-8       235      San Diego, Calif. (Scripps Ranch HS) 

Jonah Lewis                             CB        5-11     180      Palmdale, Calif. (Inglewood HS) 

Journey McKoy                       S          5-9       170      Pittsburg, Calif. (De La Salle HS) 

Sosefo Moeaki                        DT        6-1       280      Portland, Ore. (De Anza College / Parkrose HS) 

Conner Noah                           RB        5-10     200      Kelso, Wash. (Kelso HS) 

Josiah Timoteo                        OL        6-4       300      Waianae, Hawaii. (Waianae HS) 

Bishop Turner S          5-11     170      Glendora, Calif. (Charter Oak HS)

(University of Nevada) 