TUCSON, Ariz. - For the second-straight weekend, a late rally derailed Nevada late in a series opener. This time, it was Arizona's three-run seventh which erased a 4-2 Pack lead, and sent Nevada to a 6-5 loss in Tucson.
Nevada (21-18) tied things up at 5-5 on Landon Wallace's RBI double in the eighth, but the Wildcats (30-13) would walk off with the win with one out in the ninth on Chase Davis' bases-loaded walk from Kade Morris, who fell to 4-4 with the loss.
After Nathan Rohlicek opened the game for the Pack with a scoreless first, Alejandro Murillo took over and gave Nevada a strong five innings, striking out three and allowing just two runs. The Pack spotted Murillo a 3-0 lead thanks to RBI singles from Wallace, Tyler Bosetti, and Pat Caulfield in the second.
Wallace was one of three members of the Pack with two hits, and led the team with two RBIs. Bosetti went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
After Arizona got on the board in the fourth, Caulfield singled and stole second in the top half of the fifth, coming around on Joshua Zamora's single to make it 4-1 Pack. All four Pack runs came off of Arizona starter Chandler Murphy, who lasted 5.2 innings.
Arizona got to within two on Davis' bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the sixth, but Murillo limited the damage, ending his night after the sixth with the Pack up 4-2.
But the Wildcats pounced in the seventh. Tony Bullard led off the frame with a solo shot off of Pack reliever Tyler Cochran to cut Nevada's lead to one at 4-3. After a walk to Cameron LaLiberte, Nevada appeared to catch a major break, as Ryan Jackson made a leaping grab of Grant Caulfield's liner and fired to first to double off LaLiberte.
Arizona, however, reignited the rally. Nik McClaughry singled, and came around to tie it up on Tanner O'Tremba's double down the line in left. Daniel Susac followed with a base hit to right-center, driving in O'Tremba with the go-ahead run.
Three Wildcat relievers would combine to hold the Pack to just one hit and one unearned run over the final 3.1 innings, with Trevor Long picking up the win after working a scoreless ninth.
The teams continue the series Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.