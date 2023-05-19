[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada men’s cross country announces the signing of Yelm, Washington native Zachary Walsh for the 2023 season, the third signee who will be joining the squad next fall.
“Zach is a rapidly developing athlete who can impact our squad early in his career,” said head cross country coach Kirk Elias. “I am excited to have him join the Wolf Pack! He adds to what is looking to be a strong freshman class.”
A dual athlete with experience in cross country and track and field, Walsh has put up notable times both on the course and the track.
This cross-country season, Walsh recorded a new personal record time of 15:46.7 in the 5K at this year’s Westside Classic District Cross Country Championship, placing fourth overall. During the track season this spring, Walsh put up a time of 4:16.70 in the 1600 meters, running a personal record and placing first at the South Sound Conference Championships on May 11th, and a personal record time of 9:17.88 in the 3200 meters, placing 21st respectively at the 2023 Oregon Relays.
Walsh will be joining two other signees for the fall season, Rancho Santa Margarita, California native Eddie Yunker and Germantown, Wisconsin native Dillon Walker.