Nevada men’s cross country announces the signings of Eddie Yunker and Dillon Walker, who will be joining the team for the 2023 fall season.
“I am excited we have signed Eddie Yunker and Dillon Walker to our men’s program,” said head cross country coach Kirk Elias. “Both Yunker and Walker are late developing athletes who will likely improve significantly in college.”
A cross country and track and field athlete out of Santa Margarita High School, Yunker recorded a personal best in the 5K (15.37.1) during the 2022 fall cross country season. Moving into the track and field season, Yunker posted a 4:24 in the 1600 meter from his outdoor season opener this spring and has a time of 9:15 in the 3200 meter, crushing his previous best of 9:43.
Coming all the way from Germantown, Wisconsin, Walker has run times close to those of Yunker’s in each respective event. Walker’s best time in the 5K (15:48) was ran this past fall at the Midwest Invitational, while also coming in 16th at the WIAA DI state meet. During the track and field seasons, Walker ran a 9:42 in the 3200, his indoor opener from this winter, and ran a 4:25 in the 1600 meter during the 2022 outdoor season.
These are the first two commitments to the team for the 2023 season, where they will be bringing added depth to the course this fall.
