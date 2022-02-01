[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada nearly fought all the way back from a 16-point halftime deficit Tuesday night, but came up just short, 69-58, at UNLV.
The Pack (9-10, 3-5 MW), short-handed in the absence of two starters, point guard Grant Sherfield and forward Warren Washington, trailed, 42-26, at the break, but stormed out to a 17-6 start to the second half, getting to within five at 48-43 with eleven minutes to play.
But UNLV’s 3-point game saved the Runnin’ Rebels. Jordan McCabe hit one of his four triples on the night to get the UNLV lead back to eight, starting a 10-2 run that kept the Pack at bay. Twelve of the Runnin’ Rebels’ (13-9, 5-4 MW) 23 field goals were of the 3-point variety Tuesday night, with McCabe and Donovan Williams hitting four apiece.
Kenan Blackshear scored his Nevada career-high 17 points to lead four Pack players in double figures. Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 14 points, while Will Baker (12 points) and Tré Coleman (10 points on 5-of-5 shooting) also in double digits.
Cambridge Jr. also played his usual tight defense, making four steals and blocking three shots.
But the Pack went just 3-for-17 from deep Tuesday, the cold shooting from behind the arc hampering its ability to complete the comeback.
Williams and Bryce Hamilton led UNLV with 17 points, while McCabe finished with 16.
Nevada continues its week-long trip Friday with an 8 p.m. tip at Fresno State