[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. – Nevada Men’s Basketball announced the addition of transfer Tyler Powell (Los Angeles, Calif. / Seton Hall / Ribet Academy) Friday.
Powell, a 6-foot-5 guard/forward, spent his freshman campaign at Seton Hall, seeing action in 12 games. Among his appearances, Powell saw eight minutes of action in Seton Hall’s NCAA Tournament first-round contest against TCU in March, grabbing a rebound and blocking a shot.
“Tyler is a strong, physical guard who can really shoot it. He will add versatility both offensively and defensively to our backcourt,” said Nevada head coach Steve Alford. “Tyler is a very good student, and with three years of eligibility remaining, his future is bright.”
Powell, a Los Angeles native, was rated a four-star recruit by ESPN coming out of Ribet Academy, and ranked 25th nationally at his position and ninth overall in California by 247Sports.com.
At Ribet Academy, he was named the CIF Southern Section 2A Player of the Year and to the CIF First Team, helping the Fighting Frogs to a pair of state titles over his career. As a junior, he averaged 19 points and nine rebounds as the Fighting Frogs reached the CIF Division I state title game before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Powell joins Jarod Lucas (Hacienda Heights, Calif. / Oregon State / Los Altos HS), Hunter McIntosh (Snellville, Ga. / Elon / Greater Atlanta Christian School), Darrion Williams (Las Vegas, Nev. / Bishop Gorman HS) and Trey Pettigrew (Chicago, Ill. / Kenwood Academy) in Nevada’s newcomer class ahead of the 2022-23 season.